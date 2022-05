COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Several Mid-Missouri roads are closed Friday as more rain is expected to fall throughout the morning hours. The MoDOT Traveler Information Map shows road closures in Camden, Maries, Montgomery, Morgan, Osage, Phelps, and Saline counties due to flooding. On Thursday night, the department tweeted that 100 locations were closed due to flash The post Mid-Missouri roads deal with flooding as more rain is expected Friday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO