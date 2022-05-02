ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington's Isabel Ladd makes list of 13 interior designers making their mark on the industry

By Brandon Roberts
mynews13.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. — A Lexington-based interior designer has earned national recognition for her signature “maximalist style” she calls a “frame for life.”. Interior designer Isabel Ladd has no formal training in the field. She was part of a team that designed a Queen's Gambit-themed room...

www.mynews13.com

Comments / 0

Related
Architectural Digest

A Rotterdam Apartment Is Filled With One Artistic Couple’s Many Vintage Finds

Stéphane Monnet and Jeroen Dijkstra either have good luck, good timing, or simply the good sense to know when something just feels right. When they were apartment hunting in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Stéphane was seeking out distinctly European surroundings—since he was moving from Toronto—and they found them in a one-bedroom property, downtown. “With all of its flourishes, huge windows, and open spaces, it was a perfect fit,” Stéphane says. “It was already snatched up, but that deal fell through at the last minute.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
WWD

Selfridges Teams With Jacquemus on Takeover Project ‘Le Bleu’

Click here to read the full article. British department store Selfridges is teaming with Jacquemus on a takeover project titled “Le Bleu” ahead of the summer. From May 3, the retailer’s The Corner Shop space on Oxford Street will be turned into a surrealist retail concept inspired by Simon Porte Jacquemus’ own bathroom.More from WWDFront Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021Jacquemus Fall 2021Backstage at Jacquemus RTW Spring 2021 The space will offer the brand’s bestselling Chiquito and Bambino bags in exclusive colorways; an exclusive range of hoodies, T-shirts and towels; the brand’s photography book, “Marseille Je T’aime,” and pieces from the Le Splash...
BUSINESS
SheKnows

Short Story Long: Bold & Beautiful’s Paris Unveils a Radically Revamped Look

The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Diamond White has broken out a number of eye-catching looks since she first debuted as Paris back in November of 2020. The Forrester employee always has a plethora of unique and incredible outfits, of course — a must-have for someone who works for one of the world’s premiere fashion companies — but White herself has always upped Paris’ style game as she’s brought her own touch to the character.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Versailles, KY
State
California State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Lexington, KY
City
California, KY
Lexington, KY
Lifestyle
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Magic 1470AM

Washington-Marion Enters VANS National Shoe Design Competition

The art students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School, are in the running to win a national shoe design contest but they need our help. The school entered the annual VANS Custom Culture Shoe Design competition to design custom VANS sneakers based upon four pillars: action sports, art, music, and street culture as well as showcasing hometown pride and various themes. The do-it-yourself(DIY) competition is meant to inspire and empower high school art students around the nation to embrace their creativity using blank VAN kicks to show off their skills.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Vogue Magazine

Alexander McQueen’s Sarabande Foundation Celebrated its U.S. Expansion With a Dinner at The Standard High Line

Last night, Sarabande—the foundation established by Lee Alexander McQueen to nurture artistic talent—celebrated its arrival in New York City. A group of creatives from both sides of the pond gathered in a beautiful dining room at The Standard High Line. As cocktails and hors d’oeuvres circulated, Thom Browne and Daniel Roseberry mingled with the city’s society swans and cultural disruptors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC4 Columbus

Hummus & Pita Co. opening May 7 in Hilliard

HILLIARD, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A New York-based Mediterranean brand is ready for its Central Ohio debut. Hummus & Pita Co. will open its first local restaurant at 1777 Hilliard Rome Road in Hilliard Saturday. The franchisees are Pranay Patel and Ashish Patel. They started in the restaurant business with their father and his […]
HILLIARD, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Jones
BBC

David Hockney: Salts Mill hosts artist's new 295ft-long artwork

A new 295ft (90m)-long artwork by David Hockney depicting the changing seasons of his French garden in lockdown is to go on display in the city of his birth. A Year in Normandie was made by joining some of the 220 paintings Hockney created on his iPad, printed onto paper and shown in a continuous length.
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

New Book ‘Iro’ Chronicles Colour Through Iconic Japanese Designs

A new book from Phaidon titled Iro: The Essence of Colour in Japanese Design celebrates iconic pieces of design from the country through the lens of its traditional colour spectrum. Iro, which translates to colour in Japanese, has played an integral role in the country’s society and culture. Across the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
homedit.com

The Complete Guide to Glass Painting for Beginners

Glass painting is an affordable rewarding hobby that helps keep old glass out of landfills. You have to use proper techniques to ensure that the paint adheres to the glass surface and use methods that help you achieve your desired outcome. Learn how to paint glass using the best methods,...
DESIGN
ARTnews

The Best Affordable Studio Easels for Creating Your Next Painting

Click here to read the full article. For many, easels are an essential part of the painting process. They allow you to face your canvas straight on, whether you’re working on your largest masterpiece or a small sketch. This helps to reduce neck strain while getting rid of overhead glare. Having an easel is also useful when you need to take a literal step back to survey your progress (and perhaps imagine your artwork on the walls of a museum). Easels are usually made of wood and are adjustable to fit a variety of canvas sizes. And most studio easels...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textile Design#Interior Designers#Isabel Ladd Interiors#N Limestone St
WWD

Sarabande Debuts ‘The Sarabande Collection’ With The Rug Company

Click here to read the full article. Following Tuesday evening’s “Dream with Sarabande” fundraiser party in New York City, the Sarabande Foundation on Wednesday unveiled an artist-driven collaboration of rugs with The Rug Company. The launch also occurs during, and celebrates, The Rug Company’s 25th anniversary.  Titled “The Sarabande Collection,” the lineup features five artisanal rug designs from five independent creatives, whom the foundation — established by the late Lee Alexander McQueen in London to champion creativity and support the next generation of global designers and artists — has supported. The Rug Company partnered with each artist to represent the integrity...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Family-owned Brand DL1961 Dissects Sustainable Denim

Click here to read the full article. Vertically integrated sustainable denim brand DL1961 is a family affair — and its mission to “do things differently” has evolved into an impassioned undertaking to positively impact the segment as it forges forward with cleaner and greener product offerings. Led by cofounder and chief creative officer Sarah Ahmed, the New York-based family-owned brand uses less than 10 gallons of water to produce its average pair of jeans (compare that number to the industry standard of 1,500 gallons of water used).More from WWDN°21 X 7 For All MankindMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Manufactured at...
APPAREL
Robb Report

Saint Laurent’s Beachy New Coffee Table Is Shaped Like a Surfboard—and That’s the Point

Click here to read the full article. Saint Laurent’s latest collaboration brings a stylish slice of the shore to your living room. The French fashion house’s Rive Droite line recently teamed up with Normandy-based furniture company Hervet-Manufacturier on a series of exotic wood coffee tables in the shape of surfboards. The tables are handcrafted in France from a combination of Zebrano and Louro Preto woods. They come in two sizes and are topped with an eye-catching marquetry pattern designed to look like zebra skin. They’re held up by three legs made of birch plywood, and the undersides are co-branded with the names...
LIFESTYLE
architecturaldigest.com

This Apartment in Madrid Was Inspired by Le Corbusier's Villa La Roche

In his book Toward an Architecture, Le Corbusier made a surprising comparison between the Greek temples of Paestum, in Italy, and a car manufactured in 1907. For him, the ancient sites and the mass production of vehicles reflected similar design processes—of continuous improvement with each subsequent model better than the one that preceded it. The purists of the time took issue and piled on Le Corbusier with their critiques. Who could have imagined that 99 years later, this heterodox way of thinking about design would still have remarkable power and relevance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Netflix
PopSugar

"Designer" French Tips Are a Bold Twist on the Classic

"Designer" french tips are a fun new take on the classic french manicure. This nail-art look can incorporate elements like gems, shapes, or colors. A professional manicurist explains the latest trend. There's a reason some people prefer designer products, assuming their bank accounts allow it. The investment feels luxurious, it...
SKIN CARE
Apartment Therapy

Designer Leanne Ford Has a New Collaboration with Crate & Barrel, and I Made Her Play Favorites With the Products

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. One of HGTV’s finest (at least in my book!), designers Leanne Ford has teamed up with Crate & Barrel again to build upon her popular decor and furniture collection with the home retailer. Her latest offerings pick right up where the existing collection left off; this time around, she’s focusing on the categories of outdoor tabletop, office, lighting/decor, and new kids’ pieces. Because Ford tends to design in her signature palette — blacks, whites, and neutrals — and focuses on primitive-inspired but classic silhouettes, you can shop confidently knowing this latest assortment is going to work with her prior pieces beautifully and withstand the constant evolution of decorating styles. Even better, Ford specifically makes the things she can’t find, so you know the products are going to be solution-based and unique in the marketplace.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy