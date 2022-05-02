What has Cook County’s assessor been up to?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe weather caused damage in parts of the Chicago area Saturday night. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Oak Brook, Illinois, Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed. Video from the Oak Brook Park District Recreation Center shows the tornado sweeping through the parking lot. The tornado touched for about three minutes down near the Hilton hotel and Willow Crest Golf Club with winds of 75 mph and a path length of approximately 1.9 miles with a maximum width of 60 yards before ending in Central Park Oak Brook. The storm left snapped tree branches and a few uprooted trees. One building also lost part of its roof. A bathroom shack at the Hilton hotel was also damaged as high school students arrived for prom. An additional tornado also touched down near Timberlane in Boone County, west of McHenry. Severe storms Saturday left more than 900 ComEd customers without power. According to the company, 35 outages left 930 of its more than 4 million customers without power as of 6 p.m. Saturday. Despite the storms, no injuries were reported.

