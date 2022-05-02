ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Smo’Cain BBQ food truck opens in Conroe

By Maegan Kirby
 2 days ago
Smo’Cain BBQ, a barbecue food truck, opened March 8 in Conroe, according to the business. The truck serves brisket, sausage, pulled pork and ribs along with sides such as...

Community Impact Houston

Goode Co. Fish Camp to open May 3 on Six Pines Drive

Houston-based Goode Company Restaurants will open its new concept Goode Co. Fish Camp on May 3. “Like all Goode Company concepts, Goode Co. Fish Camp takes inspiration from my family’s heritage, history and love of food and entertaining. This newest concept is especially personal to me because it’s inspired by time spent fishing with my dad on Christmas Bay,” said Levi Goode, chef and president of Goode Company Restaurants, in a news release.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Freebirds World Burrito eyes May 9 Kingwood location opening date

After multiple delays, Freebirds World Burrito has announced an opening date of May 9 for its new location in Kingwood, according to an April 26 news release. The restaurant—to be located at 3112 W. Lake Houston Parkway—was originally planned to open in September. The first 25 attendees in line on May 9 will receive one free burrito per week for one year, according to the release. Attendees can also enjoy free samples of chips and dip. Freebirds World Burrito is an Austin-based Tex-Mex chain that serves burritos, tacos, bowls and salads that can be customized according to customers’ tastes. The restaurant has locations across Texas, including in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio. www.freebirds.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Williams Smokehouse coming to Sugar Land Town Square this summer

Williams Smokehouse BBQ and Blues, an old-school traditional Texas barbecue concept with a Creole-modern twist, will open this summer at Sugar Land Town Square. Sugar Land natives Kennis Williams, along with co-founder Furrest Greenwood, will bring the barbecue restaurant to a 5,500-square-foot space, including a patio, at 2105 Lone Star Drive, Sugar Land, according to an April 25 news release.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cy-Fair's Baguettes and Noodles celebrates one year in business

Vietnamese restaurant Baguettes and Noodles celebrated its one-year anniversary on April 5. It is located at 9522 Huffmeister Road, Houston, and serves a variety of Vietnamese dishes and bubble tea. 346-978-5558. http://baguettes-and-noodles.business.site. Reporter, Cy-Fair. Mikah joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in January of 2022 after graduating from Sam...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

GALLERY: Main Event Tomball opens April 29

Main Event, a family entertainment center, opened on April 29 at its new location, 24620 Hwy. 249, Tomball. The entertainment center includes bowling, laser tag, virtual reality, snacks, a bar, prizes and more than 100 interactive video games. The grand opening celebration included a ribbon cutting, refreshments, games, free swag and a free year of laser tag to the first 200 customers. Grand opening festivities continue April 29-May 1, Community Impact Newspaper reported. www.mainevent.com/tomball.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Seafood restaurant La Palapa targets May 16 opening in Spring

Seafood restaurant La Palapa will open May 16 at 6507 FM 2920, Spring, pending approval from the local health department, restaurant officials said. Owned by Albert Soto, La Palapa will offer fresh seafood dishes with a Latin flare, with menu items ranging from fried calamari and Baja tacos to octopus carpaccio and shrimp empanadas. Additionally, the restaurant will feature a full bar with a wide selection of micheladas, mojitos, margaritas and signature cocktails as well as beer and wine. 281-205-7176. www.restaurantlapalapa.com.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Wister's Bar & Grill celebrates grand opening in Woodforest

Owners Lee and Kristy Terrell celebrated the grand opening of Wister's Bar & Grill on April 30 at 950 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 440, Montgomery. The eatery offers an elevated bar menu with entrees as well as wine and spirits. Wister's Bar & Grill also offers specials, such as steak night on Thursdays, date night on Fridays and family activities each weekend. 936-588-5883. www.wistersbar.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX
