Police identity two deceased in murder-suicide

By Jim Redden
Lake Oswego Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V671A_0fQc07Fv00 UPDATE: Two bodies were found in Southeast Portland early Saturday, April 30.

Police have identified the two people deceased in the murder-suicide in Southeast Portland early Saturday.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the victim in this homicide has been identified as Sharline Esah, 31. The Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined she died from a gunshot wound and ruled her death a homicide.

The suspect has been identified as Sharline Esah's husband, Lopez Uehara, 30. The Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined Uehara died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death a suicide.

Portland said that at 2:06 a.m. April 30, East Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 14100 block of Southeast Woodward Street. When officers arrived, they found two adults dead.

Based on initial information at the scene, officers are not currently looking for any suspects, and the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Homicide detectives responded to continue the investigation.

Saturday's shooting marks a continued trend of gun violence in Southeast Portland and a deadly week for the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. On April 23, officers on patrol found a 52-year-old father, Jose Monroy Castaneda, shot to death near the corner of Southeast 136th Avenue and Powell Boulevard.

Monroy Castaneda's death has been ruled a homicide. No information has been released on a suspect so far, and no arrests have been reported in that shooting.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at Meghan.Burkeen@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2092, or Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0395.

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

