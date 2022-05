Calling in the big guns (no pun intended). During her headlining set at Stagecoach Music Festival last night, one of the largest country music festivals in the world, Carrie Underwood pulled out all the stops. Amid a barrage of her own smash hits, she tipped the cap to one of her all-time favorite rock bans… the Los Angeles based Guns N’ Roses. But she didn’t just cover one of their songs…. no, she did fans one better. During a performance […] The post Carrie Underwood Teams Up With Guns N’ Roses Frontman Axl Rose For “Sweet Child Of Mine” At Stagecoach first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO