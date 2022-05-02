ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Etiwanda School District seeks people who can serve on Bond Oversight Committee

Fontana Herald News
 3 days ago

The Board of Trustees of the Etiwanda School District is seeking qualified, interested individuals to serve on a committee of community leaders which will serve as the Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight...

Paso Robles Daily News

Local high school students serve on Must! Charities Youth Board

Youth board volunteers at local charities, helps raise funds. – Must! Charities Youth Board is investing more than just money in their community. Through a strategic nine-month program, area high school students are challenged to look beyond their social circles and identify the social needs our community faces, to then volunteer for organizations serving those needs and create a fundraising campaign around those causes.
CHARITIES
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County seeks to fill hundreds of caregiver positions at virtual job fair

A virtual job fair with the goal of filling hundreds of caregiver positions throughout Riverside County is scheduled today. The Department of Public Social Services has, since last year, been seeking to swell the ranks of In-Home Supportive Services personnel as demand for IHSS resources accelerates. The latest recruitment drive will be online from 9 The post Riverside County seeks to fill hundreds of caregiver positions at virtual job fair appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Three candidates running for Riverside County District Attorney

Below is a transcript of KVCR's Jonathan Linden's story on the three individuals running for Riverside County District Attorney. Jonathan Linden: The June 7 primary elections are right around the corner, with three different candidates running for the seat of Riverside County District Attorney. You'll be hearing audio from a debate between current District Attorney Mike Hestrin and one of his candidate's lawyer Lara Grassley, while fellow candidate Judge Burke Strunsky spoke separately with KVCR but was asked the same questions. When asked about one law that needs to be passed, rescinded, or changed to help the DA's office be more effective, current District Attorney Mike Hestrin said Proposition 47 is the worst thing to happen to California in the last ten years.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
