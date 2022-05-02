Etiwanda School District seeks people who can serve on Bond Oversight Committee

Below is a transcript of KVCR's Jonathan Linden's story on the three individuals running for Riverside County District Attorney. Jonathan Linden: The June 7 primary elections are right around the corner, with three different candidates running for the seat of Riverside County District Attorney. You'll be hearing audio from a debate between current District Attorney Mike Hestrin and one of his candidate's lawyer Lara Grassley, while fellow candidate Judge Burke Strunsky spoke separately with KVCR but was asked the same questions. When asked about one law that needs to be passed, rescinded, or changed to help the DA's office be more effective, current District Attorney Mike Hestrin said Proposition 47 is the worst thing to happen to California in the last ten years.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO