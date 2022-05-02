Fontana Car Show will be held Friday, May 6

The driver of an SUV had a close call after nearly driving off the top of a parking garage in Culver City on Sunday.The crash happened at about 2:15 p.m. at the Westfield Culver City mall parking structure at 5901 Green Valley Circle. A black SUV parked on the roof partially drove off it, and was left dangling over the edge of the structure, according to Culver City police.The impact of the crash also knocked off part of the concrete barrier, and crashed into a water pipe below. The damaged pipe sent up a geyser of water alongside the parking structure.Eventually, firefighters were able to pull the SUV back safely. No one in the vehicle was injured, and the water was turned off.

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO