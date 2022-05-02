Daily Life: Mt. Hood Jazz Festival takes place at Yoshida estate

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.

MONDAY, MAY 2

Jazz fest — A three-day, in-person celebration of jazz music returns as the Mt. Hood Jazz Festival, Friday-Sunday, May 6-8, takes place at the Yoshida Haven Estate, 29330 S.E. Stark St. in Troutdale.

The festival will feature 15 world-renowned jazz performers, including pianist and composer Helen Sung, Portland-raised singer-songwriter Sarah Clarke and Grammy Award-nominated saxophonist Chris Potter.

For more: www.mhcc.edu/Mt-Hood-Jazz-Festival.

Bitch Media — OPB reported last week that Portland-based and feminism-focused Bitch Media is coming to an end, closing up shop in June. Money was cited as an issue.

"We took a really clear-eyed look at things, like our strategic plans and our print margins, and we just didn't see a viable path forward," cofounder Andi Zeisler told OPB's Think Out Loud.

From OPB: Bitch started in 1996 as a 10-page zine in the Bay Area, and relocated to Portland in 2007, where it continued to publish the magazine, online articles, and later, podcasts. It also hosted speakers and workshops at campuses through its "Bitch on Campus" series.

Upcoming events — Some events to consider attending:

• Presented by White Bird, Dance Theater of Harlem makes a one-stop appearance in Portland at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4.

For more: www.whitebird.org.

• Fear No Music celebrates "Asian Resilience & Joy" with new works by composers from the vast Asian diaspora, as part of its 30th anniversary season, 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 9 at The Old Church. It's available via Fear No Music's YouTube channel May 23.

For more: www.fearnomusic.org.

• The documentary "When Claude Got Shot," which disrupts the narrative of black-on-black crime, airs on OPB on Monday, May 9.

'Camelot' — Lakewood Theatre Company's opening of "Camelot" has been postponed because of a breakthrough COVID-19 case in the production group.

Rather than April 29, the musical now begins May 5 and goes through June 12.

For more: www.lakewood-center.org.

