ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Daily Life: Mt. Hood Jazz Festival takes place at Yoshida estate

By Jason Vondersmith
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhfN3_0fQbm0P800 Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.

MONDAY, MAY 2

Jazz fest — A three-day, in-person celebration of jazz music returns as the Mt. Hood Jazz Festival, Friday-Sunday, May 6-8, takes place at the Yoshida Haven Estate, 29330 S.E. Stark St. in Troutdale.

The festival will feature 15 world-renowned jazz performers, including pianist and composer Helen Sung, Portland-raised singer-songwriter Sarah Clarke and Grammy Award-nominated saxophonist Chris Potter.

For more: www.mhcc.edu/Mt-Hood-Jazz-Festival.

Bitch Media — OPB reported last week that Portland-based and feminism-focused Bitch Media is coming to an end, closing up shop in June. Money was cited as an issue.

"We took a really clear-eyed look at things, like our strategic plans and our print margins, and we just didn't see a viable path forward," cofounder Andi Zeisler told OPB's Think Out Loud.

From OPB: Bitch started in 1996 as a 10-page zine in the Bay Area, and relocated to Portland in 2007, where it continued to publish the magazine, online articles, and later, podcasts. It also hosted speakers and workshops at campuses through its "Bitch on Campus" series.

Upcoming events — Some events to consider attending:

• Presented by White Bird, Dance Theater of Harlem makes a one-stop appearance in Portland at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4.

For more: www.whitebird.org.

• Fear No Music celebrates "Asian Resilience & Joy" with new works by composers from the vast Asian diaspora, as part of its 30th anniversary season, 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 9 at The Old Church. It's available via Fear No Music's YouTube channel May 23.

For more: www.fearnomusic.org.

• The documentary "When Claude Got Shot," which disrupts the narrative of black-on-black crime, airs on OPB on Monday, May 9.

'Camelot' — Lakewood Theatre Company's opening of "Camelot" has been postponed because of a breakthrough COVID-19 case in the production group.

Rather than April 29, the musical now begins May 5 and goes through June 12.

For more: www.lakewood-center.org.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Oswego Review

Daily Life: 'Dateline' Friday focuses on Gresham murder

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.WEDNESDAY, MAY 4 'Dateline' — The program "Dateline NBC" will report on the 2016 murder of Gresham mother Annastasia "Annie" Hester, 9 p.m. Friday, May 6 on KGW (8) TV. The program is called "The Undoing." Reporter Josh Mankiewicz interviews Aaron McCaw, the ex-husband of charged murderer Angela McCraw-Hester, and other insiders close to the case. Annie Hester was stabbed while sleeping, and investigators uncovered personal details that point to multiple suspects and possible motives in the murder. Risk/Reward Festival — Featuring acts that blur...
PORTLAND, OR
The Guardian

They got rhythm: the interwar British dance bands who pointed towards pop

In the 1920s and 1930s, boiling hot American jazz didn’t really suit the British reserve. So Britain created something of its own: the dance band, a regional variant whose seeds had been sown back in 1919 when the riotous Original Dixieland Jazz Band had arrived in London. They had played what sounded to British ears like banjo, clarinet, cornet and trombone all channelling different melodies at the same time. It had been confusing, but thrilling.
THEATER & DANCE
Portland Tribune

COCC to host annual salmon bake in Madras

Event celebrates COCC's ten years in Madras and raises money for Native scholarships. Central Oregon Community College has hosted their annual salmon bake on its Bend since the early 1970s. This year, it's coming to Madras. The event, which was originally planned for the Madras campus before the pandemic in...
MADRAS, OR
Deadline

Hot Project: Grammy Winner Anderson .Paak To Make Feature Directorial Debut With Dramatic Comedy ‘K-POPS!’ For Stampede Ventures

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Anderson .Paak, the eight-time Grammy Award winner born Brandon Paak Anderson, will make his feature directorial debut with the dramatic comedy K-POPS! for Stampede Ventures—starring in the film alongside his son, Soul Rasheed. The film centers on a washed-up musician who travels to Korea to write for K-pop stars, discovering that his long-lost son is set to front one of the country’s hottest new groups. He then jumps at the opportunity to capitalize on his son’s stardom for his own renaissance, but learns that fatherhood is much more fulfilling and meaningful than stardom. .Paak...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Troutdale, OR
Society
City
Troutdale, OR
Portland, OR
Society
Portland Tribune

Scappoose drama program ends year with Charlie Brown

Scappoose thespians performed 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown' for spring musical. Scappoose High School's theater program concluded its final production of the school year last weekend, with the musical "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown." "There were definitely a lot of nerves. But we got out there, we got...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Portland Tribune

Key club paints old T&S building for practice

During First Thursday, May 5th, the group plans to paint murals on the building. Kiera Tortalita (left) and Fatima Valdovinos join the Madras High School Key Club painting a base coat on the old TS&S Ford building at Seventh and C Streets on Saturday, April 23. During First Thursday, May 5th, the group plans to paint murals on the building, a flower theme on two sides and hot air balloon theme on the other two sides. "The kids had a great time," said Key Club Advisor Kim Schmith. "They are really excited to be doing this for their community." The club's ultimate goal is to paint the skate park at Southwest H and Marshall Streets. Several people stopped by at the April 23 event to donate money and painting equipment for the cause. Schmith says the club will take any donations it can get, paint, paint tools, or money to buy them.
MADRAS, OR
Portland Tribune

George Fox University gets $450,000 grant for new staff

Murdock Trust awards Oregon nonprofits 31 grants worth $12.5 million in latest round of giving. George Fox University will soon welcome new staff to bolster teacher and leadership training thanks to a $450,000 grant from the M.J Murdock Charitable Trust. GFU is one of nearly 100 nonprofits serving the Pacific...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

May 4 community briefs

Cultural center will host readings from Paper Gardens contest winners; Ducks Unlimited slates dinner. The Chehalem Cultural Center will soon host a celebration of the 64 authors selected recently to be included in the annual Paper Gardens book. Set for 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 12, the event features the...
NEWBERG, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Clarke
Portland Tribune

A&E: High-flying fun in Washington County and beyond

FIRE & ICE — Form, technique and subject are contrasted in this exhibit through May 20. Presented are ceramic works by East Creek Art, depicting flame and ash, and photographs by Don Jacobsen, showing ice formations along the Columbia River Gorge and thermal pools at Yellowstone National Park. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
NME

EXIT Festival announce 2022 NFT collection

EXIT Festival organisers have announced a new NFT collection ahead of this year’s main event. The collection, which will start minting at this year’s Tomorrow conference on May 14, will include headphones featuring EXIT’s first logo from 2001 in 3D as well as the Tribe gift collection, intended for the earliest members of the the festival’s Discord community.
LIFESTYLE
American Songwriter

Norah Jones Returns to Original Recordings from ‘Come Away With Me’ 20 Years Later

When Norah Jones submitted her debut Come Away With Me to her record label it was rejected. Initially recording the album at Allaire Studios in Woodstock, New York with a dream collective of musicians—Rob Burger on accordion and organ, guitarists Bill Frisell and Kevin Breit, bassist Lee Alexander, and drummers Brian Blade and Kenny Wollesen on drums—Come Away With Me was later rerecorded and remixed before its release in 2002. Still, those early sessions and even earlier demos marked a moment in time for the then 21-year-old artist making her first album.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Jazz Fest#Music Magazine#Yoshida#Daily Life#Metro Life#Bitch Media#Opb#White Bird#Dance Theater Of Harlem
NME

Poet Hanif Abdurraqib on curating at Brooklyn Academy of Music: “We’re building a world around the vastness of Black performance”

Poet Hanif Abdurraqib has spoken to NME about curating Brooklyn Academy of Music’s spring 2022 music series to “build a world around the vastness of Black performance”. Through multiple books, including Go Ahead in the Rain: Notes on A Tribe Called Quests and A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance, the National Book Award finalist and MacArthur “Genius Grant” recipient has built a career focused on extending the “understanding of the multitudinous and global nature of Black performance.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Shabaka – “Black meditation”

Saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings is one of the key figures in the exploding London jazz scene right now. Hutchings is essentially the leader of Sons Of Kemet, the Comet Is Coming, and Shabaka And The Ancestors, and he’s also played with acts like Sun Ra Arkestra and Floating Points. On his own, he also releases music as just Shabaka. Later this month, he’ll release Afrikan Culture, his first solo EP.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Warpaint’s Emily Kokal Talks Musical Childhood, the Band’s New LP and the Value of Boredom

Emily Kokal, vocalist, guitar player, and songwriter for the band Warpaint, knows the value of being bored. She might not be where she is today—poised to release the group’s newest album, Radiate Like This, on May 6 and headed out for a European tour—had it not been for boredom. With nothing to do, she discovered songwriting books, guitar chords, and the beginnings of what would become her profession: creativity.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
NME

Bauhaus announce London Brixton Academy show

Bauhaus have announced a show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. The news follows the band releasing their track ‘Drink New Wine’ in March, which was the band’s first new music in 14 years. Their upcoming London gig is set for August 19, with tickets available starting...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Mall Grab – “Understand” (Feat. Turnstile’s Brendan Yates)

Mall Grab is Jordon Alexander, an adventurous Australian-born dance producer who’s based in London. Two years ago, Mall Grab got together with Turnstile, the best band in the world right now, to release Share A View, an album where Mall Grab reworked a bunch of the tracks from Turnstile’s great 2018 album Time & Space. Today, Mall Grab has announced his debut album, and he’s also shared a new collaboration with Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Canadian Opera Company to Present ‘The Queen in Me’

“The Queen In Me” is set to explore the many ways that race, gender, and sexuality are represented, and often policed, in the opera industry. The new co-production from the Canadian Opera Company, Amplified Opera, Nightwood Theatre, and Theatre Gargantua was created by and stars interdisciplinary artist Teiya Kasahara 笠原貞野.
THEATER & DANCE
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
22K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy