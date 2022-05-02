ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist killed in Sunday crash in New Milford

By WLAD Newsroom
 3 days ago

Motorcyclist killed in Sunday crash in New Milford. A motorcyclist was killed in a crash yesterday in New Milford. Police say 22-year old Brandon Forlastro of New Milford...

