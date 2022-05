DENVER (CBS4) – The second spring storm to hit Colorado this week is causing snow in the mountains while the metro area is guaranteed to see more rain through Wednesday night. After such a dry and windy April, the switch to wet weather early this month has been very welcomed. Since May 1, Denver has received almost an inch of rain including the showers that fell in the metro area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (source: CBS) In addition to the wet weather on Wednesday, it will stay cloudy and very cool for early May. High temperatures in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort...

