Ryan of Smith and Nelson at 94.9 KYSS-FM is ready for Forestry Day. I can't say that I know anything about timber sports events. Actually, as I'm looking at details of what's coming up this weekend, I think right now is the first time I've ever seen the term "timber sports event" so that pretty much proves my point. But I do know that I like slingin' blades at our friendly axe throwing facility in Missoula, Lookout Throwing Company. So if the rest of the timber sports are anything like axe throwing, count me in! And you can see for yourself as the timber sports competitions will make up one part of Forestry Day when it returns to Fort Missoula this weekend.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 8 DAYS AGO