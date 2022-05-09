ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Join us in the Audacy DTS Sound Space with Tropa Magica and SUBSUELO

By Joe Cingrana
 4 days ago

Audacy is proud to present a special post-Cinco De Mayo celebration in the DTS Sound Space, featuring a performance and chat with Tropa Magica and a live DJ set from SUBSUELO . Listen on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations, and watch right here!

Listen to your favorite music now -- curated for fans, by fans -- on Audacy ’s Alternalido Playlist , and more!

Audacy's Alternalido host Canyon Cody welcomes his close friends from Los Angeles' SUBSUELO crew for a DJ set from 8-9PM, then he'll be sitting down for a chat with L.A. psychedelic Cumbia punks Tropa Magica following their live performance to discuss their upcoming album, III , arriving on May 13, as well as their current tour, their band-branded mobile video game , and much more.

Watch our special visit with Tropa Magica and SUBSUELO right here on and stay tuned for even more exclusive performances and conversations with your favorite artists from Audacy's DTS Sound Space at Audacy.com/Live .

Listen to Alternalido on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations , including KROQ in Los Angeles, ALT 103.7 in Dallas, ALT 107.5 in Las Vegas, 104.3 The Shark in Miami, ALT 92.3 in New York, FM 101.9 in Orlando, ALT 94.7 in Sacramento, and ALT 94.9 in San Diego.

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's '80s Underground , New Wave Mix Tape , '90s and Chill , IndustriALT , and ALT Roots exclusive stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

