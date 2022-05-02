ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qantas announces plans for new non-stop international flights

By Conor Lochrie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSay goodbye to stressful (and dull) hours-long layovers on the way to the Northern Hemisphere because Qantas has revealed plans for new non-stop international flights. Qantas CEO Alan Joyce announced that the ultra-long haul flights from Sydney to London and New York will begin in 2025. Dubbed ‘Project Sunrise’, each flight...

JetBlue passengers offered $10,000 to change flights – but all of them refuse

Passengers on a recent flight were offered a whopping $10,000 to voluntarily give up their seat – but at first none of them accepted the generous offer.Travellers onboard a JetBlue service from the US to Cancun in Mexico last month were asked if they would be bumped in exchange for airline credit, an experience which one woman documented in a video that has since gone viral on social media.Tiktok user Jess Ries (@riesjess) uploaded a post, now viewed more than 10 million times, in which she filmed herself on the plane looking tired and frustrated. @riesjess its been...
Qantas flight attendants forced to make ‘blanket forts’ among passengers to sleep

Qantas cabin crew say they are being forced to construct “blanket forts” at the back of plane cabins in order to get some sleep on some aircraft.The airline’s A330 planes are not equipped with the usual staff rest compartments for long-haul flights, meaning crew routinely have to curl up on rows of passenger seats - with some questioning the safety of the arrangement.Anonymous Qantas employees shared pictures of airline blankets draped over seats at the back of the cabin with Australia’s9News, with one saying of their employer: “I feel like they hate us, I feel that they don’t understand...
American Airlines flight from to Dallas is diverted to Birmingham after part of its WING fell off midflight during severe turbulence

An American Airlines flight from Charleston to Dallas had to be diverted to Alabama after part of its wing fell off due to turbulence. Flight 3729 right winglet - an extension of the wingtip - fell off somewhere around Birmingham on Tuesday during 'moderate to severe turbulence' while the plane was flying at 36,000 feet, the FAA pilot's report stated.
All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day brings dozens more cancelled flights for travellers to, from and within the UK. After around 300 flights were grounded over the Easter weekend by British Airways, the cancellations are continuing at airports across the UK.British Airways and easyJet have grounded flights mainly to and from their biggest hubs, London Heathrow and London Gatwick respectively.The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.BA has grounded at least 50 domestic, European and Mediterranean flights to and from Heathrow so far on Tuesday.The airline says most passengers were given notice of a week or two of flight cancellations.British Airways to/from HeathrowDomesticAberdeenBelfast City EdinburghGlasgowNewcastleEuropeanParis CDG (2)GenevaMunichAmsterdamMilan MalpensaMilan LinateBerlinDusseldorfHamburgAlgiersToulouseDublinMarseilleTiranaViennaLarnacaNiceOsloZurichEasyJet from GatwickMeanwhile easyJet has cancelled at least 10 flights to and from its biggest base, Gatwick, including round-trips to Amsterdam, Berlin, Malaga, Menorca and Milan Malpensa.All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights and, if the cause is staff sickness, cash compensation – if the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance.
Delta will begin paying flight attendants for flight boarding time

Delta Air Lines, which has narrowly fought off several attempts to unionize its flight attendants, will begin paying cabin crews during boarding, a first for a major U.S. airline and a change that is expected to increase their wages by several thousand dollars a year. It is a notable change...
Ryanair denies boarding to 15-year-old whose passport is valid for Spain flight

The Schoneville family from Motherwell made a very early start for their holiday flight to Tenerife on Monday morning, 2 May.Parents Lisa and Neil, Zak aged 15 and his sister Lily, 13, arrived at Glasgow Prestwick airport at 4am ahead of the 6.10am departure of flight FR653.They were first in the queue for Ryanair. But within minutes they were told they would not be flying.The airline claimed Zak’s passport had expired – even though it has five months to run.The travel document was issued in March 2017 and has an expiry date of 31 October 2022. It meets the...
A Look at the New Suites and Seats for Qantas’ 20 Hour Flights from Sydney to London and New York

Check out the new Qantas first class suites that will be making the 20 hour journeys from Australia to NYC and London! Plus, a new special zone as well. Yesterday, Qantas announced their order for 12 new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft that will give the airline the ability to fly the super long-haul routes of Sydney to New York and London. Now, we have a look at what the inside of these aircraft will look like for those that want this flight!
This Airline Is Launching New Nonstop Flights to Europe's Favorite Summer Destinations

This summer, the only thing between New Yorkers and iconic European destinations—like Nice, Palma de Mallorca, and even Bergen—will be a long plane nap. As part of its biggest expansion yet—and just in time for summer travel—United Airlines just announced new nonstop flights from NYC airports to major European cities and countries, including Norway, Spain, and France.
The world’s first airport for flying cars opens in the UK

The world's first urban airport that will allow 'flying taxis' to take off and land in the busy areas of cities has opened up in the U.K., World Economic Forum (WEF) reported. While engineers and designers are working on vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft to make them feasible for rapid urban transport, the U.K.-based startup Urban-Air Port Ltd (UAP) is working to demonstrate that the infrastructure needed to make these urban aerial transport centers an operational reality is not as complicated as it may seem. Last year, we reported that an eVTOL maker was also getting involved in building these airports to solve the infrastructure hurdle.
Southwest Flights to Tropical Destinations Are on Sale for 30% Off

Southwest Airlines has a big flight sale for anyone fantasizing about jetting off to a tropical destination this fall. As we know, it's wise to consider pushing back your typical big summer vacation plans anyway because prices for the summer are expected to spike until July. Now, this Southwest sale is giving you an even bigger incentive to consider a trip later this year.
Would You Turn Down $10,000 To Reschedule Your Flight? This JetBlue Passenger Did

Recently, a TikTok video went viral when JetBlue passengers were offered $10,000 to give up their seats to Cancun. At first, JetBlue only proposed a flight credit but didn’t disclose the value, and passengers were not willing to give up their seats. Finally, the airline offered $10,000 to whoever would give up their seat. Surely, you would think people would be battling for an offer of this magnitude, use the money to change flights, upgrade their seats, or treat themselves to other flight products, but to the staff’s amazement no one budged.
United Airlines plans expansion of flights between US, Europe

United Airlines plans to offer more flights across the Atlantic Ocean this summer than it did in 2019. The company said Tuesday that it will raise that capacity by 25% over pre-pandemic levels, including some new destinations. "We will be the largest carrier across the transatlantic," Patrick Quayle, the airline’s...
British Airways cancels MORE flights sparking fears of summer travel chaos: Boss says schedule will be trimmed down until June as it struggles with staff shortages

British Airways will continue cancelling flights for at least the next two months amid concerns over a 'summer of travel chaos' as the flagship carrier cuts around 100 daily services due to staff shortages. BA has cancelled more than 1,000 flights over the last three weeks with travellers normally given...
