Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is no longer wearing a boot on his surgically repaired left foot and has resumed running. Metcalf is "in a total rehab mode right now" according to head coach Pete Carroll after having his injured left foot surgically repaired following the end of the 2021 season. Metcalf played through his injury for much of last season, and should be cleared to return to practice well in advance of Week 1 of the 2022 season.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO