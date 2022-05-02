ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Myles Garrett has procedure to fix eye sight, shares in an ad

By Jared Mueller
 2 days ago
The Cleveland Browns hoped they improved their roster for 2022 and beyond through the NFL draft and free agency following. The team added nine drafted players and more than a dozen undrafted free agents this weekend to try to take their team over the top.

The team’s confidence stems from their core of players that they believe make them championship-level contenders. On the offensive side of the ball, Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper joined an elite offensive line, an elite running backs group and David Njoku to former a nucleus of an explosive team.

On the defensive side of the ball, Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and John Johnson III are the proven veterans with young players like Greg Newsome II, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Grant Delpit big parts of the future.

Somehow, Garrett may have just gotten better.

The marvels of modern medicine and the marvels of social media come together with the defensive end telling us, in an advertisement on his Instagram story, that he had a Lasik procedure to fix his eyesight:

Uncertain how much the procedure will help him on the field but somehow physically improving the impressive specimen that Myles Garrett is was possible. Maybe he’ll see the snap a little better and not jump offsides as often?

While unlikely to have a huge impact on his game, Garrett’s social media consistently shows us how hard he works on improving himself. Last offseason, we saw him almost burst out of a suit. This offseason, no more glasses. What is next for the Cleveland edge rusher?

