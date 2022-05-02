ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: Kyren Williams' blitz-pickup highlights show the value he brings to Rams

By Cameron DaSilva
 2 days ago
Running back wasn’t high on the Rams’ list of draft needs – at least not externally from the perspective of analysts and fans. Internally, it’s clear the team saw it as a priority position, likely due to the injury history of Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr.

The Rams wound up drafting Kyren Williams in the fifth round, trading up 11 spots to select the Notre Dame running back. Akers is still going to be the starter, and Henderson will likely be his backup, but Williams can still carve out a role for himself thanks to one specialized skill: blitz pickups.

Williams may not be the biggest running back, standing just 5-foot-9 and 194 pounds, but he’s never afraid to take on a blitzer, regardless of size. When Pro Football Focus listed the pros and cons of the top running backs in the 2022 draft, the first one listed for Williams was his willingness to pass protect.

Pros:

  • The most willing pass-blocker in the class. Sticks his nose into the fray.
  • Williams is an extremely reliable receiver. Good hands and can run a mean angle route.
  • Defenders don’t want to see his stiff arm being thrown their way. He packs a punch.

Fans don’t typically focus on a running back’s blocking ability because the position is more about picking up yards on the ground and contributing as a receiver, but on third down and in obvious passing situations, blitz pickups and pass blocking are critical.

Check out this highlight reel of Williams picking up rushers to protect his quarterback and give him extra time to make throws.

Williams most likely won’t get many opportunities to carry the ball on first down, but when the Rams get in third-and-long, don’t be surprised to see him trot onto the field in place of Akers and Henderson. He can contribute as a receiver and blocker early on in his rookie season, even at the expense of taking the other two off the field.

Granted, defenders in the NFL are bigger than they are in college, so Williams will need to adjust, but his blocking ability will be an asset as he adapts to the NFL.

