Man charged with reckless homicide in fatal crash on Clinton Street
By Mia Splendore
WANE-TV
4 days ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An arrest has been made after a woman was killed in a crash at the intersection of South Clinton Street and East Jefferson Boulevard Sunday night. Police responded around 7:35 p.m. after witnesses reported a vehicle hit a tree. The woman driving was...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are dead following a two plus hour standoff police faced late Wednesday evening. At approximately 11:33 P.M., Fort Wayne Police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Cheviot Drive. Upon arrival, they observed someone through the window with a weapon. Following an attempt that lasted over two hours to get the subject to exit the building, the Fort Wayne Police Crisis Response Team (CRT), Emergency Services Team (EST), and Aerial Support Unit (ASU) made entry and located two deceased subjects inside.
INDIANAPOLIS — With at least four murders and seven non-fatal shootings on the record this past weekend, IMPD fears more retaliation could be in store for the east side of the city in the days to come. A 17-year-old was wounded in an alley off the 1100 block of North Hamilton Avenue as 37 shell […]
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been charged after a woman was shot and left on the interstate on the city’s far east side. Jason Rhea, 45, has been charged for the murder of Dai-Ghia Hogan, 21. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged him with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon on May 2.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. –Kayla Morgan was very emotional after hearing the news that her brother, 20-year-old Keshaun Hunter, was one of the two people found dead inside an apartment Thursday morning off Cheviot Drive. “I just don’t really understand why, really I don’t,” Morgan said. The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled Hunter’s death a suicide […]
CHICAGO — A wife was charged with reckless homicide for allegedly running over her husband after he was trapped on their SUV’s roof while she was driving on the Dan Ryan, court documents state. On Sunday afternoon, prosecutors said Haihua Cheng, 27, and her husband John Gutierrez, 31, pulled into a parking area in Chinatown. […]
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
GREENFIELD, Ind. — This week, Greenfield Animal Management reported that two of their dogs scheduled for euthanasia for an unprovoked mauling of a mail carrier were stolen. The shelter is asking the community to call them at 317-209-4368 if you have any information on the dogs’ whereabouts. Unfortunately, the shelter did not see anything on […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A Florida man was pulled over Friday while transporting a box truck to Indianapolis that was heavily loaded with thousands of pounds of unrefrigerated food and untaxed alcoholic beverages, authorities said. It happened Friday when a motorist notified authorities of a Penske box truck traveling north...
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
CEDAR LAKE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 48-year-old woman missing from Cedar Lake. Geraldine Wolff is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance. Cedar Lake is 140 miles northwest of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says. She was described...
INDIANAPOLIS — An overnight shooting outside a business on the near northwest side of Indianapolis left one man dead and another in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 2 a.m., a panic alarm was received from the Kessler Food Mart in the 2900 block of W. Kessler Boulevard North Drive. […]
UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A Morganfield man and a Uniontown man have been arrested on drug charges. The Union County Sheriff’s Office, alongside other law enforcement agencies, have been involved in a lengthy narcotics investigation including Jack “Nick” Creighton of Morganfield, Kentucky and Aaron Tate of Uniontown, Kentucky. UCSO says law enforcement agencies conducted […]
INDIANAPOLIS — A 14-year-old is facing a murder charge, accused of killing his older brother at a Kokomo apartment complex. Kokomo police said they’re still conducting interviews into the incident that happened Saturday. However, officials said 17-year-old Jaylen Reed was able to tell officers he was shot by his younger brother before he died at […]
