Lincoln, NE

LPD involved in brief standoff late Sunday night

By 1011 Now
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police were involved in a brief standoff outside a home near 31st and Vine Streets just south of Peter Pan Park late Sunday night. Multiple cruisers were seen...

News Channel Nebraska

Two Omaha-area people arrested in Stanton County Sunday morning

STANTON, Neb. -- Two people are in custody on warrants from the Omaha area after a Sunday morning traffic stop. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, a deputy stopped a vehicle on Highway 275 near Highway 57 north of Stanton at approximately 2:30 a.m. Unger said the stop was made for a faulty headlight.
STANTON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Teen shot while hunting with friends

AURORA, Neb. -- A central Nebraska teen is recovering after a hunting accident this past weekend. It happened on Sunday. The Hamilton County Sheriff's office said a 17-year-old boy was hunting with friends when he suffered a gunshot wound. Authorities said the teen is listed in critical condition at a...
AURORA, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island woman arrested after police locate defaced gun

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman has been arrested for a weapon’s offense after police located an illegal gun in her possession. Grand Island Police stopped a vehicle for not having license plates on Thursday night in the area of Adams St. and west Anna St.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
KXRM

Man shot in the head early Saturday morning in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head early Saturday morning. According to Pueblo police, officers were sent to E 11th Street and N Reading Avenue, which is close to Baca Elementary School, around 12:47 a.m. Saturday after someone heard gunshots near an alley and saw cars leaving the […]
PUEBLO, CO
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

Staff member at Iowa school killed in accident on football field

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque officials have confirmed that a Roosevelt Middle School buildings and grounds staff member died in an accident on the school's football field on Wednesday afternoon. Dubuque Police say that the accident happened around 1 p.m. on the football field at the back of the school...
DUBUQUE, IA
KEVN

Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East Monroe Street Friday made his initial appearance in court Tuesday. Police said that Graham shot and killed another man during an argument over a debt. Witness statements and...
RAPID CITY, SD

