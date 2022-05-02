ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Concrete Medians, Transit-Oriented Development Overlay Zone and other Highlights this Week

City of Madison Wisconsin
 3 days ago

The Planning Division, in collaboration with Zoning staff, is working to implement a 2018 Comprehensive Plan call for implementation of "Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) overlay zoning" along planned BRT and other high-frequency transit corridors to "create development intensity minimums, reduce parking requirements, and support transit use." For more information, and to sign...

www.cityofmadison.com

City of Madison Wisconsin

Village on Park Improvements

Javascript is required to view this map. May 04, 2022: An RFB has been released for the North Building Demo and Parking Lot Build Back. Please see more information below under the Project Schedule. Project Overview. Design and construction, including site development, for Village on Park Improvements located at 2300...
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

TONIGHT: Public Information Meeting on Proposed Single Track Trail in Walnut Grove Park

The Parks Division is proposing to construct a 1-mile section of bike optimized single track trail in Walnut Grove Park in 2022 or 2023. This trail was first identified for construction with the MadBAT planning project in 2020, and the proposed trail will run on the perimeter of Walnut Grove Park. The Parks Division has hired IMBA Trail Solutions to serve as the design consultant on the project, and project planning is currently underway. Parks Division staff will make a short presentation followed by a comment and question session.
POLITICS

