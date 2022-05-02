Concrete Medians, Transit-Oriented Development Overlay Zone and other Highlights this Week

The Parks Division is proposing to construct a 1-mile section of bike optimized single track trail in Walnut Grove Park in 2022 or 2023. This trail was first identified for construction with the MadBAT planning project in 2020, and the proposed trail will run on the perimeter of Walnut Grove Park. The Parks Division has hired IMBA Trail Solutions to serve as the design consultant on the project, and project planning is currently underway. Parks Division staff will make a short presentation followed by a comment and question session.

POLITICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO