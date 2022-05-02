Concrete Medians, Transit-Oriented Development Overlay Zone and other Highlights this Week
The Planning Division, in collaboration with Zoning staff, is working to implement a 2018 Comprehensive Plan call for implementation of "Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) overlay zoning" along planned BRT and other high-frequency transit corridors to "create development intensity minimums, reduce parking requirements, and support transit use." For more information, and to sign...www.cityofmadison.com
Comments / 0