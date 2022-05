Diane Sugnet will be inducted into the Midland County Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020 during a ceremony and banquet to be held at Dow Diamond on June 11, beginning at 6 p.m. Sugnet became only the second girls' track and field coach at Midland High in 1992 and still holds that position today. As an athlete, Sugnet won a Saginaw Valley League championship with the Chemics, and as the head coach, she has led MHS to 11 SVL titles and three regional titles over 29 years.

