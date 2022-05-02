ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Truck spills pavers, shuts down I-4 near Turnpike in Orlando

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday morning got off to a bad start for some motorists along I-4 in Orlando.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Traffic was a mess near the Florida’s Turnpike for eastbound drivers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dPfv1_0fQauaBY00
Delays on I-4 near Florida's Turnpike (Orlando Police Department)

That’s because a load of pavers caused a mess when they fell from a truck.

The spill happened shortly before 6 a.m., according to Orlando police.

Officers closed the eastbound lanes of I-4 just east of the Turnpike. Police said that I-4 Express eastbound lanes would remain open to help alleviate traffic congestion.

OPD said troopers and FDOT officials were assisting in the cleanup process.

No injuries were reported.

WFTV traffic anchor Alexa Lorezno is monitoring the breaking situation and will have updates and alternate routes on Eyewitness News This Morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xXhjh_0fQauaBY00
Delays on I-4 near Florida's Turnpike (Orlando Police Department)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Lane closures to start Thursday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — To perform routine storm sewer maintenance activities, National Power Rodding Corp. will have single-lane closures affecting traffic in the intersection of Duncan Road and Winsor Road. Traffic will only be affected in one single area at a time, with traffic control to reroute travelers. Officials said work is planned during the […]
LANE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WDBO

Bus video gives more info about Pittsburgh bridge collapse

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Video footage from a bus of the bridge collapse in Pittsburgh this year shows one end of the structure had already fallen when an expansion joint at the other end was pulling apart, federal investigators said Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board issued...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
21K+
Followers
63K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy