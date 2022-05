Kopech explains why he was upset after early exit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Michael Kopech wants to pitch. The White Sox starter is a fierce competitor and wants to be on the mound as much as possible. That’s why Kopech looked like this when he was pulled after four-plus innings, despite holding Cubs hitters at bay, and lowering his ERA to 1.17 in the process:

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO