PANAMA CITY BEACH — Thunder Beach is a boon to the local economy, but it also seems to bring an uptick in traffic accidents and crime. According to city officials, Panama City Beach Police Department officers issued more than 230 citations, arrested almost 90 people and responded to about 70 vehicle crashes within PCB's city limits from April 27 to May 1 — the five days of the 24th annual Thunder Beach Spring Rally. ...

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO