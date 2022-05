VISALIA, Calif. — Three men were arrested late Tuesday afternoon after police in Visalia said they caught them with stolen chainsaws. Officers said someone called police from Jensen & Pilegard on Main St. near Hwy. 198 and Lovers Ln. around 4:00 p.m. The person who called kept a watchful eye on the three men, and officers said they gave dispatchers with updates as the men made their moves.

VISALIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO