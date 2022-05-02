ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun shines on Broad Street for a record-breaking 2022 Blue Cross Broad Street Run

 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA— Over 27,000 runners returned to Broad Street for the 42nd annual Blue Cross Broad Street Run. One runner broke a course record. Female 1st prize winner Sara Naibei set a new course record of 52 minutes and 4 seconds. The 10-mile road race is led by Philadelphia Parks & Recreation (PPR) in partnership with headline sponsor Independence Blue Cross, which has sponsored the Broad Street Run for 26 years. The race is broadcast live thanks to a media partnership with NBC-10/Telemundo62.

Independence Blue Cross CEO Greg Deavens joined Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott-Lovell at Broad Street and Fisher Avenue to kick off the race at 8:00 a.m.

“I was thrilled to welcome runners back to Broad Street for the traditional May date of Philadelphia’s iconic road race. Thank you to all the staff and volunteers who made it possible, and congratulations to all of our in-person and virtual runners!” said Mayor Jim Kenney, who greeted runners at the finish line. This year, the race ended on Pattison Avenue, west of Broad Street, due to construction on League Island Avenue in the Navy Yard.

The Blue Cross Broad Street Run is the nation’s largest 10-miler and one of Philadelphia’s most beloved events. The race course typically takes runners from North Philadelphia to the Navy Yard—passing iconic landmarks such as Temple University, City Hall, the Academy of Fine Arts, and the Sports Complex. To ensure the run’s safety, race organizers required in-person runners to submit a proof of vaccination

Award winners

Wheelchair – Female

  • Emelia Perry – 42:45 (fastest overall)

Wheelchair – Male

  • Matt Helm – 56:07
  • Patrick McCloskey – 1:03:00
  • Benjamin Baker – 1:14:00

Wheelchair – Male Masters

  • Jim Thompson – 1:05:00
  • Scott Bretherick – 1:08:00
  • Rob Leiser – 1:37:00

Female

  • Sarah Naibei – 52:04
  • Amber Zimmerman – 52:40
  • Damaris Areba – 53:00
  • Jenna Mulhern – 54:15
  • Carmen Graves – 56:05

Male

  • Robert Gaitho – 45:43
  • Sila Kiptoo – 46:00
  • Shadrack Keter – 46:26
  • Dennis Kipkosgei – 46:41
  • Vincent Kipchumba Toroitich – 47:01

PPR and Independence Blue Cross congratulate all winners and race participants. A special congratulations to Amber Zimmerman, the First American and First Philadelphian to cross the finish line!

###

