Advocacy Manager

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

he American Chemistry Council (ACC), a national trade association representing the world’s leading chemical and plastics manufacturers, currently has an opportunity for Advocacy Manager for its Plastics division. ACC represents its members on public policy issues; coordinates the industry’s research and testing programs; and administers Responsible Care®, the industry’s environment, health, safety and security performance improvement initiative.

This position supports the day-to-day advocacy work with members, the internal state affairs team, and external stakeholders and partners. This position will help advocate for plastics sustainability at the state level through advancing policy priorities and engaging with value-chain stakeholders. Our in-house issue experts are supported by this position which also helps coordinate members, outside stakeholders, colleagues, and resources. This position reports directly to the Senior Director, Packaging & Consumer Products Market.

Required qualifications include Bachelor’s degree, in government, public policy, political science, or related field, at least three-plus years of issue advocacy, public policy, or related experience and familiarity with legislative and regulatory processes on a state level. A self-starter with the ability to work independently on a variety of projects and prioritize multiple issues, projects, and information requests, excellent writing skills and working knowledge and demonstrated ability to work effectively in Microsoft Office applications, including Teams, Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Access are a must.

To learn more about us, visit our web site at www.americanchemistry.com. ACC offers a salary commensurate with experience and excellent benefits. If you meet the qualifications, please forward your resume and cover letter, including salary requirements.

The Hill

The Hill

ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

