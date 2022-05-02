ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons to release RB Mike Davis, per report

By Matt Urben
After re-signing Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison, signing Damien Williams and drafting Tyler Allgeier, the Atlanta Falcons created a bit of a logjam at the running back position.

According to Jordan Schultz and ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, the Falcons will release veteran Mike Davis one season after signing him to a two-year deal.

It’s not the most surprising release, and once the team drafted Allgeier, the writing appeared to be on the wall for the veteran running back. Last season, Davis rushed for 503 yards and three touchdowns on 3.6 yards per carry.

According to Schultz, the Falcons will save $2.5 million against the salary cap.

