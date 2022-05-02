ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

Iowa Burger Joint Pins Down Best Burger Title

By Kailey Foster
 3 days ago
In March, we were told the top ten burgers in Iowa that were nominated by Iowans across the state. These ten burgers were chosen based on the number of votes that each restaurant received. After a panel of judges ate at all ten restaurants and judged each based on...

97ZOK

Burger Joint Named Illinois’ Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives Spot

I didn't realize that Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives is into its 40th season of touring the U.S. looking for the best home-owned joints in the country, but here we are. In those 40 seasons (and counting), Guy Fieri and his crew have visited, hung out, and chowed down in nearly 1,300 places from coast to coast, with many stops here in Illinois (38 Illinois joints, according to a Triple-D website).
ILLINOIS STATE
WHO 13

Marshalltown sports bar wins Iowa’s Best Burger award

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A professional wrestling themed bar in Marshalltown delivered a stunner to the competition on Monday as they were named the home of the Best Burger in Iowa in 2022 by the Iowa Beef Industry Council. ‘The Flying Elbow’ is located on N. 13th Street in downtown Marshalltown. The restaurant is owned by […]
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Family feud could close landmark Des Moines restaurant

DES MOINES, Iowa — Noah's Ark Restaurant has been serving Italian cuisine from its locale on Ingersoll Avenue since 1947, but the venerable Des Moines eatery is now headed to court to try to protect its future. Court documents filed April 28 seek an emergency temporary injunction to block...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Sink hole opens at Des Moines shopping center

DES MOINES, Iowa- A sinkhole was discovered behind Hy-Vee at the Uptown Shopping Center at 42nd Street and University in Des Moines on Wednesday. The owner of the building was resurfacing the pavement when a machine fell through the concrete, which resulted in a 10 foot deep sinkhole, exposing the foundation of the building and […]
DES MOINES, IA
Taste Of Home

We Ordered 7 Fast-Food Breakfast Sandwiches to Find the Best One

Which fast-food chain reigns supreme when it comes to the sausage, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich?. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Mashed

The Gross Reason A McDonald's Location Just Had To Close

You're in the mood for a burger and some fries for lunch today, and decide to satisfy that craving by heading over to your local McDonald's. When you arrive at the restaurant, however, you can't help but notice something's kind of "off" about it. For starters, the lights are all on but there's no customers or employees to be seen. Through the closed drive-thru window, you can make out the sound of something running across the utensils and fryer baskets in the kitchen, alongside a very faint squeaking. Then, in the same way an average McDonald's employee would greet you at the window, a large grey rat dripping in cold oil peers its head against the glass.
NAPLES, FL
TheStreet

Taco Bell Adds a Cool New Menu Item (Your Move, Chipotle)

Taco Bell loves new menu items. The fast-food chain seems to change up its offerings weekly (although it's not that often). During the worst of the covid pandemic, that strategy was put on hold as the Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain switched its focus to getting orders out quickly and had to drop some beloved menu items. Some popular items didn't make the cut, including Mexican pizza, a Taco Bell original that has a surprisingly devout following.
RESTAURANTS
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mashed

The Best Steak 'N Shake Menu Item According To Nearly 31% Of People

The Steak 'n Shake menu has evolved over the years, and diners constantly find something new to love at the restaurant. Back in 2019, the chain's Wisconsin Buttery Steakburger, The Original Double 'n Cheese Steakburger, and the White Truffle Prime Steakburger topped a list of the chain's options, per Thrillist. Times continue to change and items like the brand's Bacon Cheese Fries and Patty Melt climbed up the rankings (via Restaurant Clicks). According to Ranker, many diners rally around various takes on their fries, with the original Thin 'n Crispy variety winning over the most hearts.
K985 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa.

