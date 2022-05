Show off your favorite life moments for all to see with the ExhibitNft Acrylic Digital Display Series. This digital screen display isn’t only for NFT artwork. In fact, you can use it to display still photos as well as videos of beloved family, friends, travels, and more. Choose from four size options, including a 10.1-inch, 7-inch, 5-inch, and 5-inch displays. Boasting HD quality, they ensure your art, photos, and videos are clear for all to see. Moreover, they have a 1-gigabyte built-in memory capacity to store a bunch of different NFTs or memories. With up to 350 lumens of brightness, these Acrylic Digital Displays showcase your art well even in dark spaces. Finally, you can choose from EU, AU, US, and UK plug types.

