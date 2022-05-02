ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Here’s the Cost of Idaho’s Unwanted Political Mailings

By Bill Colley
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I saw a post on social media over the weekend from a local politician. She explained statewide mass mailing for a campaign can cost as much as 70,000 dollars. While it may sound steep, I’m sure it’s costly. First, there’s the graphic design, the glossy paper, and the collection of addresses...

newsradio1310.com

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Craig Shirley
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

