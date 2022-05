Robert Irvine has given us so much. The Food Network star has not only entertained audiences with shows like "Dinner: Impossible" and "Restaurant: Impossible," he also shares fitness and nutrition tips with viewers and fans. In a past interview with FN Dish, Irvine shares his six-day-a-week workout, and if you head to his website you'll find a variety of helpful articles on mental and physical health. The celebrity chef doesn't stop there, he also has his own line of protein bars, powders, and snack puffs called FitCrunch.

