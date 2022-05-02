ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Archives: May 2, 2022

By Crusader Staff
The Crusader Newspaper
The Crusader Newspaper
 2 days ago

Inaugural IU National HIV Conference brings together experts across disciplines. Indiana University will host the first IU National HIV Conference, "Stepping into the 5th Decade: Evolving Our Response to HIV," June 8 to 11... Edgewater Health to open Cedar Lake Clinic. Crusader Staff - May 2, 2022 0. Edgewater...

The Crusader Newspaper

Monthly Archives: April, 2022

Owning a home may seem out of reach for many Austin residents, but there are resources right here on the west side that can... Hunter on Whole Foods closing: The community is at a loss. Crusader Staff - April 29, 2022 0. The Whole Foods in Englewood is closing, and...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Local childcare academy joins Gary business community

In less than a year, Super Scholars Learning Academy has secured its reputation as a first-rate childcare establishment in Northwest Indiana. Director Marquita Tigner shares credit for the successful business launch with her family, staff and a supportive community. It is her faith in God, she says, that continues to sustain her mission to lay a solid educational foundation for youth ages 12 months to 12 years.
GARY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

April 22, 2022

Steppenwolf Theatre Company Artistic Directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis and Executive Director E. Brooke Flanagan announced the 2022/23 Season on April 19, 2022.... YWCA of NWI partnership to host 3rd Annual All Girls Rock Conference. The Feed My Sheep Resource Center, Inc. is partnering with the YWCA of NWI...
GARY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Life and Legacy of the Late Mayor Harold Washington Honored During April 12th 100th Birthday Centennial Celebration at Harold Washington Library

To many Chicagoans who loved, respected, and admired the late Mayor Harold Washington, Chicago’s first Black chief executive, it’s still hard to believe that he died of a fatal heart attack the day before Thanksgiving, thirty-five (35) years ago on November 25, 1987 in his City Hall office. Had he lived, the late beloved Mayor would have turned one-hundred this year on April 15, 2022. In honor of the late Mayor Harold Washington, the Hon. Mayor Loris Lightfoot has partnered with the nonprofit Mayor Harold Washington Legacy Committee (MHWLC) to honor his profound life and legacy at a gala “2022 The Year of Harold” reception and program on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 5:30pm – 7:30pm at the namesake Harold Washington Library, 400 South State Street in the 9th Floor Winter Garden. Event Co-Chairs include Governor J.B. Pritzker, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, and Rainbow PUSH Coalition founder /civil-rights activist Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago Public Library Invites Teens to 7th Annual ChiTeen Lit Fest

Chicago Public Library (CPL) invites youth throughout Chicago to participate in the 7th Annual ChiTeen Lit Fest (CTLF), the only all-genre storytelling festival honoring Chicago’s young writers and creative writing community, from April 24 through April 30. A series of programs and events will be offered throughout the week at select branches across the city for teenagers ages 13-19.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Honoring the Limitless Ministry of A Chicago Pastoral Powerhouse Rev. Dr. Henry O. Hardy

South side-based minister Reverend Dr. Henry O. Hardy, whose work and impact extends worldwide, is regarded as a pastoral powerhouse, well versed in the bible, a respected spiritual leader, and a social activist committed to the church and the community. On Sunday, April 24, 2022, Hardy, Pastor-Emeritus of Bronzeville based Cosmopolitan Community Church of Chicago, will be honored during the church’s ‘Aged to Perfection: A Milestone 85th Birthday Celebration’ starting at 10:45 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
WANE-TV

Indiana sees first COVID-19 increases of 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time in 2022, monthly statewide cases of COVID-19 increased in the month of April. According to preliminary data on the Indiana State Department of Health website, there were 9,487 statewide cases of coronavirus reported in April. That is a slight increase from March when 7,471 cases were reported, but still a dramatic drop from the 355,714 reported in January, and 40,772 cases recorded in February.
INDIANA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayor Lightfoot Announces $12.5 Million In Transportation Cost Relief

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot today announced Chicago Moves, a financial assistance program aimed at providing financial relief for Chicago residents struggling with transportation expenses, making Chicago the first and largest major city in the country to do so. Chicago Moves aims to help combat spiking costs of gas and rising inflation by providing $12.5 million in relief funding for disadvantaged Chicagoans. The program will be comprised of $7.5 million earmarked for $150 physical prepaid cards eligible for redemption at local Chicago gas stations as well as $5 million earmarked for $50 prepaid cards eligible for use on public transit.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayor Lightfoot announces 2022 Climate Action Plan

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, joined by aldermen, community leaders and other local stakeholders celebrated Earth Day by showcasing Chicago’s 2022 Climate Action Plan at Plant Chicago. In 2008, Chicago was the first major U.S. city to develop a comprehensive climate action plan, and today the Lightfoot Administration repositions Chicago as a global leader in climate action and economic growth.
CHICAGO, IL
WISH-TV

Former teacher wants every school in Indiana to provide Narcan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Five years ago, Indiana lawmakers passed a measure allowing all schools in the state to stock the opioid-reversal drug Naloxone, also known as Narcan, and train staff on how to use it. I-Team 8 has found that very few schools have taken advantage of the law...
INDIANA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Housing Services Summit Saturday, April 30, 2022

Owning a home may seem out of reach for many Austin residents, but there are resources right here on the west side that can help families achieve their goal of homeownership. On Saturday, April 30, 20+ housing professionals will convene for a housing services summit where they’ll provide answers to all your housing questions and resources to get you started on your homeownership journey–from beginning to end.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Educators push back against testing requirements

Teachers and other education professionals are urging the Illinois State Board of Education to reduce the amount of time students spend on standardized tests each year and to adopt a new testing system that produces more useful information to help teachers improve their instruction. “One thing that we’re saying and...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIBC.com

17 Weird Laws In Indiana And Interesting Attractions

The Hoosier State is rich in culture and history, however there are some interesting, often outdated, laws on the books that will leave you questioning them and wondering why they were implemented in the first place. Indiana also contains some interesting roadside attractions. Let’s dive in!. Weird Laws In...
INDIANA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

