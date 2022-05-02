ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Director of NPS says Indigenous partnerships can help solve climate change, conservation challenges

By RADIO IQ
wvtf.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles F. "Chuck" Sams, III is the 19th director of the National Park Service and the first Tribal citizen to lead the agency since its creation in 1916. "I am Cayuse and Walla Walla from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation with blood ties to the Yankton...

