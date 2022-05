WOODLAND (CBS13) – For Elizabeth and Kenneth Gage, the last two years have gone from heartbreaking to heartwarming. Video from May 2020 might make you shed a tear, when Kenneth surprised his bride with balloons and flowers at a Woodland Rehab facility. Due to COVID, there were no visitors and they both shared a kiss through a glass door. It would be the first time since they were teenagers that the two were separated on their wedding anniversary. “They heard from the both of us, how badly we wanted to be together,” said Elizabeth. “I don’t care if it’s one hour, two...

WOODLAND, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO