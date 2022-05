Downtown Bozeman is getting it's own date on The Boxmasters tour, at the Armory Music Hall on Sunday, May 15th. We've got all the details here. "The Boxmasters, an Americana Rock and Roll band with actor-musician, Billy Bob Thornton and award-winning engineer J.D. Andrew." Billy Bob Thornton has been playing rock and roll for decades...he's not your typical actor who wants to be a musician. These guys know their stuff and they bring it to their live shows.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 16 DAYS AGO