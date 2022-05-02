ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ric Parnell, Spinal Tap Drummer ‘Mick Shrimpton,’ Dead at 70

By Corey Irwin
100.7 KOOL FM
100.7 KOOL FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ric Parnell, the English musician best known for playing drummer Mick Shrimpton in This Is Spinal Tap, has died at the age of 70. The rocker bounced around groups early in his career, before latching on with prog-rock band Atomic Rooster in 1970. He stayed with the group until ‘74, playing...

koolfmabilene.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Rihanna Marries ASAP Rocky In Plunging Red Silk Dress And Invisible Heels In New ‘D.M.B’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. ASAP Rocky has finally released his single “D.M.B.” after teasing it for the better part of a year, but his more famous partner and mother of his child — Rihanna takes the spotlight in the visual. This is a full circle moment as the Barbadian billionaire was the leading lady in Rocky’s, “Fashion Killa” music video in 2013. The new music video is described as an ode to a “ghetto love tale,” with Rocky and Rihanna depicting true ride-or-die characters in a devoted relationship despite their circumstances. The dynamic duo appear as urban hustlers...
BEAUTY & FASHION
100.7 KOOL FM

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ric Parnell
Person
Toni Basil
100.7 KOOL FM

40 Years Ago: Metallica’s Five-Piece Lineup Plays Their Only Show

On Friday, April 23, 1982, a metal bill capped by J. P. Fires, Leatherwolf and Riptide played the newly-opened Concert Factory, a short-lived Costa Mesa venue that had replaced storied California punk club Cuckoo's Nest. An old flyer advertises Switzerland’s Krokus headlining, though apparently that didn't happen. But that show is still questioned and speculated on today, not so much for Krokus’ absence, as for the one-time appearance of a Los Angeles quintet billing themselves as Metallica.
COSTA MESA, CA
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
100.7 KOOL FM

The Guess Who Tried to Force the Who to Change Their Name

Former Guess Who guitarist Randy Bachman said his old band tried to force the Who to change their name. Although the Guess Who enjoyed their greatest success from 1969 through 1974, the Canadian rockers formed several years earlier and released their first album as "the Guess Who?" in 1966. Before that, they released two albums as Chad Allan and the Expressions in 1965 — the same year the Who released their debut, My Generation — though the words "Guess Who?" featured prominently on the cover of their sophomore LP, Hey Ho (What You Do to Me!).
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spinal Tap#Drummers#English#Nice N Greasy#Italian#Tritons
100.7 KOOL FM

Why Aerosmith’s ‘Night in the Ruts’ Was Doomed to Fail

The title of Aerosmith's 1979 album Night in the Ruts was more than just a clever spoonerism for "right in the nuts." It encapsulated the dire state of affairs for the drug-addled, feuding rockers, whose underrated sixth LP was nonetheless doomed to fail. The Boston quintet had been knocked from...
MUSIC
100.7 KOOL FM

50 Years Ago: Electric Light Orchestra Debut, Then Splinter

Electric Light Orchestra's initial tour got underway a few months after their Top 40 U.K. hit debut album arrived, and there were issues from the first: issues with cost overruns, issues with the sound and issues with the fragile creative partnership between Roy Wood and Jeff Lynne. Their first LP...
MUSIC
100.7 KOOL FM

Live & Let Fly to See Paul McCartney at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey This June

Fire up the Jet; this is your chance to Live and Let FLY. The one, the only, the Knight of the British Empire himself Paul McCartney has his Band on the Run this summer. Paul's 'Got Back' Tour is selling out stadiums across the country, and we're giving you a chance to hear all his Silly Love Songs by winning tickets to see Paul McCartney at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey this June.
MUSIC
100.7 KOOL FM

Pearl Jam Kick Off 2022 Tour: Photos, Videos and Set List

Pearl Jam launched their 2022 tour in San Diego last night, marking their first live performance of the year. Singer Eddie Vedder began the concert with a solo performance of Warren Zevon's "Keep Me in Your Heart," and then introduced the show's opener, former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, who played with his solo band Pluralone before joining Pearl Jam for the rest of the evening. (Klinghoffer will perform with the band for the entirety of the tour.)
SAN DIEGO, CA
100.7 KOOL FM

100.7 KOOL FM

Abilene, TX
400
Followers
1K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

100.7 KOOL FM plays the best classic hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://koolfmabilene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy