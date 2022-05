The Jets added seven new players during the 2022 NFL draft. Each one carries a unique skill set that will hopefully get New York back on track after a 4-13 season. Joe Douglas used this year’s draft to land Gang Green a potential lockdown cornerback, a new top target for Zach Wilson, an intriguing pass rusher and the second part of what could be a dynamic backfield duo. Douglas still has work to do to get the Jets ready to go for training camp, but there is plenty for New York to be excited about when it comes to its incoming group of rookies.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO