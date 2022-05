Five-time First Team All-NBA and four-time NBA scoring champion George Gervin is No. 36 on Nick's Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years list. Gervin never won the NBA Finals, but he had remarkable playoff stats and averaged 25 points per game for his entire career. In addition, Gervin had four top-5 MVP finishes in a row. While he lost his first six career playoff series, he broke through in 1979, eliminating Julius Erving and the Philadelphia 76ers. Nick says Gervin is one of the 10 greatest scorers ever, and that's why he lands at No. 36 on the list.

