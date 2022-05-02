ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey car crash causes massive Amtrak outage between NYC and Philadelphia

By Kevin Duggan
amny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRail service between New York City and Philadelphia was suspended for hours Monday after a driver crashed into a pole and downed an Amtrak power line in New Jersey, according to officials with the inter-city train company. The motor vehicle crash downed a pole carrying Amtrak power in Edison,...

