SPECIAL WEATHER ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 5 P.M. WEDNESDAY At 3:25 PM Wednesday, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers and thunderstorms extending from 12 miles north of Swan Valley to 9 miles northwest of Blackfoot Reservoir to near Swanlake to 7 miles south of Cherry Creek Rest Area, moving east at 30 to 35 mph. HAZARD: Brief moderate to heavy rain and wind gusts to 35 mph. ...

BLACKFOOT, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO