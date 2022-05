AUBURN, Wash. — A King County judge has delayed the trial of Auburn police officer Jeff Nelson for the fourth time. Officer Nelson is facing murder and assault charges after shooting and killing 26 year-old Jesse Sarey in 2019. But nearly three years after the deadly shooting, Nelson has yet to see his day in court. Sarey’s foster mom, Elaine Simons, says his loved ones are angry and frustrated by the trial delays.

AUBURN, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO