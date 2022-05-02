Taft Police activity for April 27-28

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. . Disposition: Report Taken. Occurred at Fred's Cigarette Store on Sixth St. . . Disposition: Report Taken. Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. (Hundred block.) N/ALY. . Disposition: Checks Ok. 12:03 Suspicious Person. Occurred at Safe 1 Credit Union on W....
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two woman are wanted for shoplifting at the Walmart on Gosford Road, police said. Surveillance images have been released of the women, described as Black and wearing prescription glasses, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were charged by Alameda County prosecutors Wednesday in connection to a Union City homicide. The homicide occurred around 2 a.m. April 9 in the area of Eric Court and Kenita Way. Police officers found a 43-year-old Union City resident, Karim Zepeda Martinez, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Martinez […]
OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The pedestrian, an elderly woman in a wheelchair, later died from her injuries at the hospital, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officials said both the woman and the driver were heading west on a green light, and the woman was struck as the driver made a right turn. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who was stabbed to death on April 21 in south Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at Planz Park at about 4:05 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Daniel Roy Jones, […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man involved in a stabbing on March 27 in Downtown Bakersfield. The incident happened at about 2:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of 19th Street. The suspect and the victim had gotten into an altercation when he took […]
McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified on of the two people killed in a crash on Highway 99 north of Highway 46 in April. Francisco Javier Camarena, 24, of Morgan Hill, Calif., was the passenger of a vehicle that collided with a semi-truck around 2:23 a.m. on April 24, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Sunday morning in connection with an Oildale shooting. KCSO got a call at approximately 7:42 a.m. reporting multiple people in possession of a firearm. When deputies arrived at the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue in Oildale, they found one suspect in possession […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two suspects they said are involved in a catalytic converter theft that happened last month. On March 31, two suspects stole a catalytic converter on the 3400 block of Reeder Avenue. around 3 p.m. The suspects are described as: A Hispanic man, about 5’8″ […]
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic stop turned into the arrests of three gang members by deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco substation. On Saturday, deputies said they stopped a vehicle around 10:42 p.m. for traffic enforcement purposes near the intersection of Poso Drive and F Street. During the stop, deputies said the […]
A search is underway for a man who stole furniture from a truck during a street takeover in San Bernardino, authorities said last week. On April 24, a group of people were holding a street takeover in the area of 5th Street and Mt. Vernon Avenue, where a semi-truck pulled up. That’s when several people, […]
Sheriff’s deputies in Santa Barbara have arrested a suspect for a robbery in Buellton that had just occurred. On Monday, May 2, 2022, at approximately 10:46 a.m., deputies in Buellton were dispatched to a report of a robbery by force at Tractor Supply in the 200-block of Highway 246. Deputies were advised that the suspect fought with an employee while stealing several power tools.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two men and a juvenile late Wednesday night in east Bakersfield for firearm charges after leading officers on a chase. Officers attempted to pull the car over for several vehicle code violations, but Erik Galvan, 25, refused to stop and led officers on a chase across […]
Police officers shot a person who was apparently running in the lanes of the westbound 105 Freeway in the Paramount area Wednesday afternoon.The incident was first reported as a pedestrian being struck by a big rig at about 11:20 a.m. on the westbound 105 Freeway at Garfield Avenue, according the California Highway Patrol. The same pedestrian was reported to be jumping in front of other vehicles, causing traffic to screech to a halt, and was hit at least twice more.It's unclear what led up to the officer-involved shooting.One person has been taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said. No officers were injured in the shooting.The westbound 105 Freeway has been shut down at Garfield until further notice, and westbound traffic was diverted off at Paramount Boulevard. The Garfield Avenue overpass above the freeway was also closed to traffic.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added a it comes in.
Police are investigating after a 51-year-old man died in a head-on, two-vehicle crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in the New London County town of Colchester on Middletown Road near Miles Standish Road at about 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, according to Connecticut State Police. An eastbound 2018 Subaru...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET’s cameras show the man was taken into custody as of 12:15 p.m. Wednesday. The Bakersfield Police Department has blocked off 24th street near Eye Street and 23rd Street after a man with a machete climbed onto the roof of a building, according to officials. The call about a man holding […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge on Tuesday found enough evidence to proceed toward trial in the case of two men accused in a gas station shooting that wounded a man and woman. Joshua Smith, 27, and Ronald Goosby, 34, are due back in court next week where a date will be set for trial […]
Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three men in Wasco after a traffic stop led to the seizure of multiple guns, drugs and more than $2,000 cash. Around 10:42 p.m. Saturday, a deputy from the Wasco substation of the Kern County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Poso Drive and F Street in Wasco.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man allegedly throwing rocks at passing vehicles and destroying property from atop a Downtown Bakersfield rooftop was arrested after a four-hour standoff, police said. KGET cameras show the man, identified as 44-year-old Raymond Valenzuela, was taken into custody as of 12:15 p.m. Wednesday. The Bakersfield Police Department blocked off 24th […]
