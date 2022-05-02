ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke defends decision to draft another early round LB in Chad Muma

By Zachary Huber
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k7ZSs_0fQZHiCQ00

The Jacksonville Jaguars turned a lot of heads when they drafted Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma with the 70th overall pick, their second selection in the third round. It was surprising the Jags went that direction after trading back into the first round to take Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd and signing former Atlanta Falcon Foyesade Oluokun this offseason

Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson met with the media on Friday where Baalke defended his decision to take Muma.

“He was highly rated on our board for one,” Baalke said about Muma. “He fits the culture we’re trying to build. I don’t think we can ever have enough good linebackers. He’s a green dot guy. He can run the defense. He’s a really good special teams player as well. There’s just a lot to like.”

He added that they also wanted to take a linebacker just in case an injury happens.

Baalke then explained the role they envision Muma playing in Jacksonville.

“How they fit into the system and how much they are going to be used and what packages they are going to be used on, that’s up to Coach Caldwell and the defensive coaching staff,” he said. “I know special teams-wise, he’s going to fit in day one and then you grow your role from there. All these guys have to come in and earn their (spot).

“We’ve got some guys that are here also that are competing for these jobs. It’s not like they come in and a role is given to them. They’ve got to go earn it. We’re very confident at the value, it was a pick we needed to make.”

This was the second straight answer where he mentioned that Muma would have a big role on special teams, which doesn’t make a ton of sense considering Jacksonville used a third-round pick on him. Hopefully, Muma will come in and earn some significant playing time on defense, not just special teams. Maybe a key to that could be a third-down package, but ultimately time will tell what the Jags have in mind for Muma.

“Touchdown Jaguars!” will be published weekly, giving Jags Wire readers a new go-to podcast to hear the latest in news, rumors, and more. To stay up to date, subscribe via Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and feel free to rate and comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patriots Cut Running Back Following The NFL Draft

The New England Patriots are reportedly cutting ties with a running back following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. New England selected two running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada – South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong in the fourth round and South Carolina’s Kevin Harris in the sixth round.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Saints Invite Son Of Franchise Legend To Minicamp

Bruce Jordan-Swilling will get an opportunity to follow in his father’s footsteps when fighting for a spot on the New Orleans Saints roster. According to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, the Saints have invited the Georgia Tech running back, and son of former All-Pro linebacker Pat Swilling, to their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
State
Utah State
The Spun

Everyone's Making The Same Joke About The Jaguars Owner

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, comments from Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan about Urban Meyer started making the rounds. Khan made it clear he lost respect for head coach Urban Meyer, which facilitated Meyer's firing. He said it had nothing to do with the losses the Jaguars were racking up. "It was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars#Atlanta Falcon
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To The Major Cheating Allegations

It wouldn’t be college football without a little drama. And Pitt All-American Jordan Addison is currently at the center of it. During an appearance on Monday’s “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning,” Paul Finebaum weighed in on the issue of tampering in the age of NIL.
NFL
The Spun

1 Player Who Attended NFL Combine Is Still Unsigned

Just getting invited to the NFL Scouting Combine is usually a strong indicator that NFL teams will at least give you a look in training camp. But for one player, things haven’t worked out that way. As of Monday, only one player who attended the NFL Scouting Combine has...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Jaguars Reportedly Signing Notable College Quarterback

Over the weekend, it was announced that Brown quarterback EJ Perry was joining the Philadelphia Eagles. On Tuesday, however, it was announced that he’s actually heading to the Sunshine State instead. Perry’s agent, Sean Stellato, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that his client is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’ll...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star LB Malik Bryant releases top five, dishes on Alabama

Head coach Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide staff could be one step closer to adding another member to the 2023 recruiting class. Four-star linebacker Malik Bryant recently cut down his number of schools to five. He is ranked as the No. 2 linebacker in the country and the No. 8 player from Florida according to 247Sports composite rankings. Overall, Bryant is the No. 35 player in the nation.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Basketball Prospect: Julian Philips

Auburn could potentially claim another of Will Wade’s lost souls in this 2022 recruiting class. Head coach Bruce Pearl already secured the services of LSU decommit Yohan Traore at the end of March, and On3 Recruiting seems to think that he may be about to add another. Small forward Julian Philips is another player who was previously committed to LSU before reversing the decision after Will Wade’s departure, and On3’s RPM has Philips favoring Auburn at 46 percent. On top of that, 247Sports has Auburn as the only school that Philips is “warm” on according to their projection.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas A&M Basketball lands SEC transfer

The Texas A&M Basketball program led by head coach Buzz Williams is coming off an emotional roller coaster of a season after questionably missing out on the NCAA tournament, and losing the NIT tournament championship by a single point. When the offseason began, the program lost guards Hassan Diarra and Aaron Cash to the transfer portal, paired with the loss of star guard Quenton Jackson to graduation. 🗣Vamos pic.twitter.com/cjBpR7B9eU — Andersson Garcia (@mamba___11) May 2, 2022 However, things started to look up for the Aggies on Monday as the team added a huge transfer portal addition to the program in small forward Andersson...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Yardbarker

Browns not expected to move QB Baker Mayfield before June?

The Cleveland Browns now have star quarterback Deshaun Watson atop the depth chart and are still looking to trade former starter Baker Mayfield and the $18.858 million of fully guaranteed salary for 2022 attached to his contract. Thus far, the Browns have clearly found no interested parties, and ESPN's Dianna...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy