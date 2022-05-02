ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican governor candidate says Portland rally attacked

By Jim Redden
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yYXVQ_0fQZDjed00 Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam posts videos on his website showing a group in black throwing items at his supporters.

Sandy Mayor and Republican gubernatorial candidate Stan Pulliam has said he and his supporters were attacked by protesters during a campaign rally in downtown Portland on Saturday, April 30.

A pair of videos posted on Pulliam's campaign website appears to show a group in all black and waving black flags approaching his rally at Chapman Square. One video shows someone in the group appears to throw a smoke grenade at Pulliam and his supporters that emits purple smoke. Another video shows members of the group pounding on a campaign bus with people apparently inside it.

None of the videos show the beginning of the rally or what Pulliam or anyone else had been saying there. Pulliam is running from the far right and has been accused of anti-LGBTQ+ bias. He was one of four leading Republican candidates for Oregon governor who participated in a television debate hosted by KOIN 6 and the Pamplin Media Group, parent company of the Portland Tribune. At that forum, he claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen, despite an unprecedented number of state and county recounts, and dismissed lawsuits, proving it wasn't.

Pulliam issued a statement Saturday that said he and his supporters had been attacked by "antifa," the term for self-declared, left-wing, anti-fascist activists who frequently attend protests dressed all in black and wearing masks. The statement said the group threw flash bangs, eggs, feces and paint at the rally.

"Portland doesn't belong to Antifa," Pulliam said in the statement. "We showed up today because we know Portlanders are tired of the mass homelessness and lawlessness on the streets. Today just proved how much we need someone in charge who will lockup Antifa for good."

In a second Saturday statement, Pulliam said, if elected governor, he will "end Antifa's control of Portland for good" by tripling the size of the Oregon State Police, deputizing a portion of them as U.S. marshals to charge antifa and other violent criminals with federal crime, defund antifa by stopping all state public and rental assistance to anyone convicted of rioting, and launching investigations into public servants who have been covering up for and ignoring the violence, including Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.

Pulliam said his supporters — who were just outside the Justice Center where Central Precinct is housed — called 911 for help when the group approached them, but no officers showed up for 20 minutes. Even then, Pulliam said the police did not arrest anyone.

The Portland Police Bureau issued a press release apparently related to the incident on Saturday. It said that at 12:03 p.m. on Saturday, one group assaulted another group using fireworks in downtown Portland, causing injuries to two people, and arson investigators are asking for public assistance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTu5n_0fQZDjed00

The press release reads: "On Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 12:03 p.m., Central Precinct officers were notified of a group throwing items such (as) a smoke grenade at another group in the area of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Main Street. A sergeant began monitoring the situation and gathering information, although only a few officers available in the precinct. Updated information was that paint and larger fireworks were being thrown, and significant explosions were heard in the area."

According to the police, the sergeant requested the callers to drive away to meet officers at another location in an attempt to deescalate the situation and allow officers to investigate. The group was able to drive away and meet with officers nearby. They learned that two people had been hurt by mortars. One adult male had an injury to the hand, an adult female complained of hearing loss. The injured victims planned to seek medical care on their own and were not transported.

Once more officers were available, police set up a crime scene at the location of the incident. Police and Portland Fire & Rescue arson investigators responded to the scene. The suspects had left the scene, police said, and no immediate arrests were made. There was also evidence that balloons filled with paint and/or other substances were thrown at people and vehicles. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident, including any video and/or photographic evidence, and has not already spoken to police, is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention: Arson Unit, and reference case number 22-114219.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune and contributed to this story.

The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Portland Tribune

Metro president candidates clash over issues

Incumbent Lynn Peterson and challengers Alisa Pyszka and Gary Dye are interviewed by the Pamplin Media GroupThree candidates for Metro president disagreed wildly about the direction and even the need for the elected regional government during the endorsement interview held by the Pamplin Media Group editorial board Tuesday, April 28. Incumbent Lynn Peterson repeatedly said she and the Metro Council were solving regional problems — including homelessness and congestion — although she occasionally expressed frustration over the pace of the progress. Longtime Libertarian Party member Gary Dye questioned Metro's need to exist, calling it a redundant waste of tax dollars...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Multiple crimes strain Portland police overnight

All three precincts were only responding to the highest priority life and safety calls at various times on Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30.A series of significant crimes strained the resources of the Portland Police Bureau from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning, forcing all three precincts to only respond to the highest priority life and safety calls. "The Portland Police Bureau is aware that many lower priority calls have not gotten a response, and we are grateful for the patience from the community as we work through the calls," the bureau said in a Saturday, April 30, news release...
PORTLAND, OR
