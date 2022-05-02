ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Republican governor candidate says Portland rally attacked

By Jim Redden
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam posts videos on his website showing a group in black throwing items at his supporters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yYXVQ_0fQZ9las00

Sandy Mayor and Republican gubernatorial candidate Stan Pulliam has said he and his supporters were attacked by protesters during a campaign rally in downtown Portland on Saturday, April 30.

A pair of videos posted on Pulliam's campaign website appears to show a group in all black and waving black flags approaching his rally at Chapman Square. One video shows someone in the group appears to throw a smoke grenade at Pulliam and his supporters that emits purple smoke. Another video shows members of the group pounding on a campaign bus with people apparently inside it.

None of the videos show the beginning of the rally or what Pulliam or anyone else had been saying there. Pulliam is running from the far right and has been accused of anti-LGBTQ+ bias. He was one of four leading Republican candidates for Oregon governor who participated in a television debate hosted by KOIN 6 and the Pamplin Media Group, parent company of the Portland Tribune. At that forum, he claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen, despite an unprecedented number of state and county recounts, and dismissed lawsuits, proving it wasn't.

Pulliam issued a statement Saturday that said he and his supporters had been attacked by "antifa," the term for self-declared, left-wing, anti-fascist activists who frequently attend protests dressed all in black and wearing masks. The statement said the group threw flash bangs, eggs, feces and paint at the rally.

"Portland doesn't belong to Antifa," Pulliam said in the statement. "We showed up today because we know Portlanders are tired of the mass homelessness and lawlessness on the streets. Today just proved how much we need someone in charge who will lockup Antifa for good."

In a second Saturday statement, Pulliam said, if elected governor, he will "end Antifa's control of Portland for good" by tripling the size of the Oregon State Police, deputizing a portion of them as U.S. marshals to charge antifa and other violent criminals with federal crime, defund antifa by stopping all state public and rental assistance to anyone convicted of rioting, and launching investigations into public servants who have been covering up for and ignoring the violence, including Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.

Pulliam said his supporters — who were just outside the Justice Center where Central Precinct is housed — called 911 for help when the group approached them, but no officers showed up for 20 minutes. Even then, Pulliam said the police did not arrest anyone.

The Portland Police Bureau issued a press release apparently related to the incident on Saturday. It said that at 12:03 p.m. on Saturday, one group assaulted another group using fireworks in downtown Portland, causing injuries to two people, and arson investigators are asking for public assistance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTu5n_0fQZ9las00

The press release reads: "On Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 12:03 p.m., Central Precinct officers were notified of a group throwing items such (as) a smoke grenade at another group in the area of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Main Street. A sergeant began monitoring the situation and gathering information, although only a few officers available in the precinct. Updated information was that paint and larger fireworks were being thrown, and significant explosions were heard in the area."

According to the police, the sergeant requested the callers to drive away to meet officers at another location in an attempt to deescalate the situation and allow officers to investigate. The group was able to drive away and meet with officers nearby. They learned that two people had been hurt by mortars. One adult male had an injury to the hand, an adult female complained of hearing loss. The injured victims planned to seek medical care on their own and were not transported.

Once more officers were available, police set up a crime scene at the location of the incident. Police and Portland Fire & Rescue arson investigators responded to the scene. The suspects had left the scene, police said, and no immediate arrests were made. There was also evidence that balloons filled with paint and/or other substances were thrown at people and vehicles. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident, including any video and/or photographic evidence, and has not already spoken to police, is asked to e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., attention: Arson Unit, and reference case number 22-114219.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune and contributed to this story.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Poll: Drazan tops list of Republicans for Oregon governor

More than 25% still undecided, but former House leader emerges from 19-candidate field with 19% of sample. According to a new poll, Christine Drazan has emerged as the leader of a 19-candidate field seeking the Republican nomination for governor. The survey was conducted by Nelson Research of Salem, which conducted...
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Elections
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Portland#Portland Police Bureau#Portland Fire#Lawsuits#Police Precinct#Republican#Anti Lgbtq#The Pamplin Media Group#The Portland Tribune
Sherwood Gazette

Q&A: Washington County commission candidates in their own words

May 17 election hopefuls respond to a short questionnaire from Pamplin Media Group.Washington County voters have a big choice on their ballots this spring. Voters at-large will elect the next Washington County chair. Kathryn Harrington is running for a second four-year term, challenged by Beach Pace. District 2, which covers much of northern Washington County, also features an incumbent, Pam Treece, running for a second four-year term against a challenger, Don Frazier. The only uncontested race for a seat on the Board of Commissioners is District 4, in western Washington County. First-term incumbent Jerry Willey is unopposed after two prospective...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

LETTERS: Election thoughts, feature feedback and more

The Times has a big stack of reader letters this week as the May 17 primary approaches. Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Commercial solicitations will not be accepted as letters to the editor. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Portland Tribune

ENDORSEMENT: Meieran is the change agent needed for Multnomah County

In a competitive race for county chair, Dr. Sharon Meieran brings the needed sense of urgency.For voters concerned about the ongoing humanitarian crisis on the streets of Multnomah County, the most important race on the May primary ballot isn't the contest for governor or city commissioner. Instead, it is the race for the Multnomah County chair. That candidate will determine whether Portland and Multnomah County will start acting with the urgency needed to move thousands of houseless people out of tents and into safer and healthier places to live. The county has the greatest control over the city and...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Banks voters recall fire district board president

Official results how 51.1% of voters chose to recall Mark Schmidlin. Ed Ewing will keep his seat.Banks Rural Fire District President Mark Schmidlin has been recalled, losing his seat by 35 votes. The official election results were certified by Washington County Wednesday, May 4. Some 35% of eligible voters participated in the special election, casting 1,607 ballots. Of them, 51.1% chose to recall Schmidlin. Meanwhile, board member Ed Ewing will retain his seat, as 47.6% of voters voted "yes" to his recall. Eight-nine fewer votes were cast in Ewing's race, meaning not all voters marked "yes" or "no" for the...
BANKS, OR
Portland Tribune

Homelessness spikes in Multnomah County since 2019

Regional officials released overall numbers from their recent point in time counts of homeless people.The number of unsheltered homeless people recently counted in Multnomah County shows a 50% increase in three years. Officials from three Portland-area counties — Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas — jointly released numbers Wednesday, May 4, from their 2022 point in time counts. The point in time count is considered a snapshot, not a full picture, of the number of homeless people living in an area at a specific time. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires local governments that receive federal funding for programs...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Q&A: Washington County DA, challenger answer burning questions

Kevin Barton and Brian Decker responded to a questionnaire ahead of the May 17 election.Kevin Barton faces his second contested election as Washington County district attorney as he seeks voter support for a second four-year term on May 17. Standing in Barton's way is challenger Brian Decker. He hopes to unseat Barton and become the top prosecutor for Oregon's second-most populous county. We compiled a list of questions about the top issues facing Washington County's next DA and sent a short questionnaire to both candidates. Their responses are published below, in full and unabridged, with only light editing for style...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Estacada News

'Point In Time' report updates Clackamas County homelessness data

Single-night count finds 597 unhoused, over half of whom were unaided by sheltering programsThe first official tally of unhoused residents in Clackamas County since 2019 was released Wednesday after COVID-19 concerns led to a delay in the federally required count originally slated for 2021. Across the Portland metropolitan area, 6,633 people were found to be currently homeless on the Point-in-Time (PIT) survey conducted on the night of Jan. 26, 2022. 5,228 unhoused residents were counted in Multnomah County, 808 in Washington County and 597 in Clackamas County, per reports from the Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS). Of...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Daily Life: 'Dateline' Friday focuses on Gresham murder

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.WEDNESDAY, MAY 4 'Dateline' — The program "Dateline NBC" will report on the 2016 murder of Gresham mother Annastasia "Annie" Hester, 9 p.m. Friday, May 6 on KGW (8) TV. The program is called "The Undoing." Reporter Josh Mankiewicz interviews Aaron McCaw, the ex-husband of charged murderer Angela McCraw-Hester, and other insiders close to the case. Annie Hester was stabbed while sleeping, and investigators uncovered personal details that point to multiple suspects and possible motives in the murder. Risk/Reward Festival — Featuring acts that blur...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Endorsement: Morrisey O'Donnell a good fit for Multnomah County Sheriff

Among two strong candidates, Nicole Morrisey O'Donnell's experience gives her the nodThe Multnomah County Sheriff's Office needs a leader highly skilled in the complexities of the day-to-day operation of the $171 million-plus department delivering core services in law enforcement and corrections. But in today's evolving world of highly visual instances of police abuse of force, voters are demanding leadership that cultivates a cultural shift toward equal justice for BIPOC communities. It's a heavy lift for anyone. It doesn't make it easier for voters when they're blessed — or cursed — with a choice between two highly qualified candidates:...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
22K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy