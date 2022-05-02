ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL draft: RAS scores for new Bears rookie class

The Chicago Bears welcomed a new group of rookies following the 2022 NFL draft, including four offensive linemen, three defensive backs, one wide receiver, one edge rusher, one running back and one punter.

When looking at this new crop of Bears rookies — led by second-round picks Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker — most of them have some impressive RAS scores.

RAS — or Relative Athletic Score — was created by Kent Lee Platte and measures a player’s athletic testing to their size as well as historically. Each individual measurement is graded on a scale of 0-10 (with 10 being the highest), where each prospect matches up to those of the same position throughout history.

Here’s a quick look at the RAS scores for nine of 11 Bears draft picks.

CB Kyler Gordon, Washington

S Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

WR Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

OL Braxton Jones, Southern Utah

EDGE Dominique Robinson, Miami (OH)

OL Zach Thomas, San Diego State

RB Trestan Ebner, Baylor

OL Doug Kramer, Illinois

OL Ja'Tyre Carter, Southern

