Carver County COVID-19 Positive Case and Vaccine Tracker
"22,933 Positive Cases for Carver County" MDH COVID-19 Tracker
As of June 22, 2022, there are a cumulative 22,933 COVID-19 positive test patients for Carver County. Total deaths Carver County: 119
Carver County residents with completed vaccine series: 75,010
Carver County residents with at least 1 vaccine dose: 78,419
Carver County residents up to date with vaccine doses: 48,441
Total Minnesota Positive Cases (including reinfections): 1,540,417
Minnesotans with completed vaccine series: 3,719,320
Minnesotans with at least 1 vaccine dose: 3,922,962
Minnesotans up to date with vaccine doses: 2,425,572
Minnesota patients who no longer need to be isolated (cumulative): 1,519,692
Deaths: 12,756
Deaths for those living in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 5,832
Total cases requiring hospitalization (cumulative): 65,818
Total cases hospitalized in ICU (cumulative): 11,862
Cases by county:
CountyTotal confirmed casesTotal probable casesTotal casesTotal deathsAitkin2,9502153,16563Anoka83,78520,508104,293808Becker7,8951,2939,18895Beltrami10,3332,16012,493128Benton13,87893314,811177Big Stone1,362941,4569Blue Earth18,24063518,875104Brown6,4663306,79681Carlton7,2162,4559,671100Carver22,9335,54828,481119Cass6,6996687,36784Chippewa3,0741663,24048Chisago13,0782,24015,318120Clay14,6056,07420,679125Clearwater1,7394622,20130Cook621126334Cottonwood2,3489553,30341Crow Wing15,1231,68316,806172Dakota95,48223,294118,776792Dodge5,9241446,06822Douglas9,5471,96511,512118Faribault3,7652143,97954Fillmore4,9591185,07724Freeborn8,7606799,43977Goodhue13,39863614,034138Grant1,3422031,54512Hennepin283,47946,776330,2552,627Houston4,5023204,82220Hubbard4,5885575,14560Isanti8,9021,64810,550119Itasca11,15859911,757149Jackson1,6245882,21217Kanabec3,4362773,71357Kandiyohi13,53145613,987141Kittson9651091,07428Koochiching2,5734283,00138Lac qui Parle1,6401831,82329Lake1,9183462,26430Lake of the Woods771358066Le Sueur6,2634466,70951Lincoln1,164791,2436Lyon6,5117617,27274Mahnomen1,7461211,86718Marshall1,7833772,16024Martin5,2835525,83565McLeod10,22896411,192108Meeker5,8103626,17275Mille Lacs6,9685817,549116Morrison8,9016179,518105Mower11,85354912,40274Murray1,4716352,10618Nicollet8,2503878,63768Nobles6,0291,0457,07460Norman1,2453331,57814Olmsted44,8371,05245,889193Otter Tail11,5212,58514,106171Pennington2,4741,2963,77041Pine6,1521,3207,47268Pipestone1,7902522,04234Polk7,3341,8589,192109Pope3,0442763,32018Ramsey115,50120,258135,7591,370Red Lake69226996113Redwood3,6624174,07954Renville3,6262533,87956Rice17,2671,58718,854179Rock1,7356462,38135Roseau4,3302814,61145Scott34,1078,64942,756265Sherburne23,6834,65628,339182Sibley3,3353793,71425St. Louis43,1978,19051,387543Stearns50,7682,63253,400372Steele10,48539810,88363Stevens2,6481622,81014Swift2,2421292,37133Todd6,6164867,10261Traverse57731389010Wabasha5,8011745,97519Wadena3,6427544,39657Waseca5,3194245,74339Washington58,01914,21072,229490Watonwan2,9021453,04724Wilkin1,2294781,70722Winona13,47431413,78874Wright30,7127,43638,148306Yellow Medicine2,0316252,65629Unknown/missing7301028320
Source: Minnesota Department of Health
