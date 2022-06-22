ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carver County, MN

Carver County COVID-19 Positive Case and Vaccine Tracker

Sun Patriot
Sun Patriot
 3 days ago

"22,933 Positive Cases for Carver County" MDH COVID-19 Tracker

As of June 22, 2022, there are a cumulative 22,933 COVID-19 positive test patients for Carver County. Total deaths Carver County: 119

Carver County residents with completed vaccine series: 75,010

Carver County residents with at least 1 vaccine dose: 78,419

Carver County residents up to date with vaccine doses: 48,441

Total Minnesota Positive Cases (including reinfections): 1,540,417

Minnesotans with completed vaccine series: 3,719,320

Minnesotans with at least 1 vaccine dose: 3,922,962

Minnesotans up to date with vaccine doses: 2,425,572

Minnesota patients who no longer need to be isolated (cumulative): 1,519,692

Deaths: 12,756

Deaths for those living in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 5,832

Total cases requiring hospitalization (cumulative): 65,818

Total cases hospitalized in ICU (cumulative): 11,862

Cases by county:

CountyTotal confirmed casesTotal probable casesTotal casesTotal deathsAitkin2,9502153,16563Anoka83,78520,508104,293808Becker7,8951,2939,18895Beltrami10,3332,16012,493128Benton13,87893314,811177Big Stone1,362941,4569Blue Earth18,24063518,875104Brown6,4663306,79681Carlton7,2162,4559,671100Carver22,9335,54828,481119Cass6,6996687,36784Chippewa3,0741663,24048Chisago13,0782,24015,318120Clay14,6056,07420,679125Clearwater1,7394622,20130Cook621126334Cottonwood2,3489553,30341Crow Wing15,1231,68316,806172Dakota95,48223,294118,776792Dodge5,9241446,06822Douglas9,5471,96511,512118Faribault3,7652143,97954Fillmore4,9591185,07724Freeborn8,7606799,43977Goodhue13,39863614,034138Grant1,3422031,54512Hennepin283,47946,776330,2552,627Houston4,5023204,82220Hubbard4,5885575,14560Isanti8,9021,64810,550119Itasca11,15859911,757149Jackson1,6245882,21217Kanabec3,4362773,71357Kandiyohi13,53145613,987141Kittson9651091,07428Koochiching2,5734283,00138Lac qui Parle1,6401831,82329Lake1,9183462,26430Lake of the Woods771358066Le Sueur6,2634466,70951Lincoln1,164791,2436Lyon6,5117617,27274Mahnomen1,7461211,86718Marshall1,7833772,16024Martin5,2835525,83565McLeod10,22896411,192108Meeker5,8103626,17275Mille Lacs6,9685817,549116Morrison8,9016179,518105Mower11,85354912,40274Murray1,4716352,10618Nicollet8,2503878,63768Nobles6,0291,0457,07460Norman1,2453331,57814Olmsted44,8371,05245,889193Otter Tail11,5212,58514,106171Pennington2,4741,2963,77041Pine6,1521,3207,47268Pipestone1,7902522,04234Polk7,3341,8589,192109Pope3,0442763,32018Ramsey115,50120,258135,7591,370Red Lake69226996113Redwood3,6624174,07954Renville3,6262533,87956Rice17,2671,58718,854179Rock1,7356462,38135Roseau4,3302814,61145Scott34,1078,64942,756265Sherburne23,6834,65628,339182Sibley3,3353793,71425St. Louis43,1978,19051,387543Stearns50,7682,63253,400372Steele10,48539810,88363Stevens2,6481622,81014Swift2,2421292,37133Todd6,6164867,10261Traverse57731389010Wabasha5,8011745,97519Wadena3,6427544,39657Waseca5,3194245,74339Washington58,01914,21072,229490Watonwan2,9021453,04724Wilkin1,2294781,70722Winona13,47431413,78874Wright30,7127,43638,148306Yellow Medicine2,0316252,65629Unknown/missing7301028320

Source: Minnesota Department of Health

Comments / 0

Related
beckersspine.com

Ridgeview, Twin Cities Orthopedics to build orthopedic facility

Minneapolis-based Twin Cities Orthopedics and Ridgeview, a four-hospital system, are developing an orthopedic institute on the health system's Chaska, Minn., campus. The facility, slated to open in October 2023, will be Minnesota's first dedicated orthopedic center that is a partnership between an independent practice and a health system, according to a June 23 news release.
CHASKA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carver County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Health
County
Carver County, MN
Local
Minnesota Vaccines
Carver County, MN
Health
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
ccxmedia.org

Second Harvest Senior Nutrition Program Moves to Brooklyn Park

Second Harvest Looks to Raise Awareness about Brooklyn Park Senior Nutrition Program. This month marks a new beginning for Second Harvest Heartland. Monday through Friday, seniors over 60 who meet certain income guidelines can go to the Brooklyn Park-based food bank once a month to pick up a box filled with nutritious food.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

SCOTUS decision turns Minnesota into Midwest island of abortion access

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A woman's choice to terminate a pregnancy is no longer a right granted in all 50 states. "Today is an absolutely devastating and horrible day," Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States lamented in a news conference. "Because the right to abortion is no longer constitutionally protected by federal law it now depends on where you live as to whether or not you can have an abortion or whether you have to travel to another state." Indeed, data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows roughly 10% of patients seeking abortions in Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Tracker#Minnesotans#Countytotal#Anoka83#Carver22#Chisago13#1231 68316 806172
CBS Minnesota

Neighbors, businesses frustrated, concerned over growing encampment in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Residents in a south Minneapolis neighborhood are asking city leaders for help in dealing with a growing homeless encampment.This is drone video that a neighbor shared with WCCO of the dozens of nylon tents that sit on a city-owned lot near 29th Strert and 14th Avenue South. This is the fifteenth camp to pop up in the Midtown Phillips neighborhood in just the last year and-a-half.Neighbors and business owners in they're tired of living next to what they call chaos."Hooking up their cell phones to people's electricity, using people's water and not turning off the water when they...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Assisted Living Facilities
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KAAL-TV

Noor transferred to non-DOC facility ahead of Monday release

Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor has been moved to a non-Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) facility ahead of a scheduled release date Monday. Noor — who fatally shot an unarmed woman, Justine Ruszczyk Damond, after she called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home in 2017 — was initially sentenced in 2019 to 12.5 years in prison, after a jury convicted him of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Miss Minnesota 2022 crowned in Eden Prairie

Miss Minnesota 2022 received her crown on June 17 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie. Rachel Evangelisto, formerly Miss Winona, is the first Indigenous woman to receive the state title. She will go on to compete in the Miss America pageant in December. The statewide pageant took place at its Eden Prairie location for the [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to a residence in St. Michael early Tuesday on a report of a man and woman arguing while the man was holding a rifle.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Blue Line Extension Light Rail Route Officially Approved

A revised light rail route from Minneapolis to Brooklyn Park now has the green light. The Metropolitan Council and the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners approved the modified route for the METRO Blue Line Extension this week. The revised route would go down the middle of County Road 81. That...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's in its peak strawberry-picking window

ANOKA, Minn. -- There's something sweet about finding the perfect strawberry."I just look to see how ripe they are, if they're too green put it back, and if red you keep it," David Wilson, from Ramsey, said. "Hope to get the red ones.""It was a good crop this year," Evan Rowe said.Rowe is the general manager at Berry Hill Farm in Anoka. He said there were around 500 customers that came through the family-run business Wednesday morning.Strawberry picking has been in high demand in recent years."A lot of people that came out for that first time right around 2020 and...
ANOKA, MN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

11-year-old girl catches huge carp with her bare hands in Lake Minnetonka

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Freese family from St. Michael are avid fishers who often go out on a lake twice a week during the summer. Mike Freese has taught his 11-year-old daughter Maddie Freese what he knows about the craft, and she catches more than her fair share, but on Tuesday, she snagged a big carp in a way that neither she nor her family had ever seen before.
MINNETONKA, MN
Sun Patriot

Sun Patriot

Waconia, MN
78
Followers
147
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Patriot is comprised of Waconia Patriot and News & Times newspapers and serves the Cologne, Mayer, New Germany, Norwood Young America, Watertown and Waconia communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1889. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.sunpatriot.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_patriot/

Comments / 0

Community Policy