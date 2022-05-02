ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

More schools close for these Muslim holidays

By The Conversation, Nexstar Media Wire, Amaarah DeCuir Senior Professorial Lecturer in Education, American University
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DrsYq_0fQYov6p00

( The Conversation ) – Some public school districts across the nation will be closed on Monday, May 2, 2022 , or Tuesday, May 3, 2022 , in observance of the Islamic holiday Eid al-Fitr , a festive celebration marking the end of the month of Ramadan , a month of fasting observed by Muslims worldwide. In the following Q&A, Amaarah DeCuir , an education researcher who specializes in issues of concern to Muslim students, illuminates some of the forces that are moving more school districts to close in observance of the Islamic holiday.

How common is it for public schools to close for Islamic holidays?

When New York City announced in 2015 that it would close its public schools in observance of Islam’s two most sacred holidays, it became the first big-city school district in the U.S. to do so .

The New York City public school system is the largest in the nation , and about 10% of its student population identifies as Muslim.

By the time New York City schools began to close for Eid, several smaller school districts had already been doing so for more than a decade. For instance, the Irvington school district in New Jersey began to close for the Eid al-Fitr in 2003 .

In recent years, more and more school districts have begun to close in observance of Eid holidays. Those school districts include districts such as the Burlington School District in Vermont, which began to close for Eid al-Fitr in 2010, and Detroit , which began to close its public schools for Eid holidays in 2019.

The list also includes Philadelphia ; Baltimore ; Prince George’s County in Maryland ; Fairfax County , Loudoun County and Prince William County , all in northern Virginia; and several districts across Minnesota , which has a sizable Muslim population .

Why take a day off if Muslims are a minority?

In some cases, significant numbers of students were not coming to school on Eid al-Fitr anyway – and school officials began to take note. For instance, a school superintendent in Burlington, Vermont, once related that about 75 of Burlington High School’s roughly 1,100 students were absent on Eid al-Fitr in 2009 – about 25 more than on a typical school day. In the Fairfax County Public School system, reports show that 33.3% and 38.5% more students than usual were absent from school on Eid al-Fitr holidays in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

But absenteeism isn’t the only factor at play. Some school districts are beginning to observe Eid holidays as a matter of commitment to equal recognition for Muslim families.

In the Hopkinton Public Schools, in Massachusetts, one school board leader noted that closing school for Eid holidays could attract a more diverse pool of educators by not forcing them to take personal days to observe the holiday. In Detroit, a school leader said that closing for Eid holidays was a statement to celebrate the diversity of the community.Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims across the world.

Who is leading efforts to get public schools to close for Eid?

In many cases Muslim students are initiating efforts to gain support for schools to close for Eid al-Fitr. In Bridgeport, Connecticut, for instance, a group of eighth grade students in a civics class got the school board to close schools for Eid al-Fitr. In Montclair, New Jersey, school officials decided to close for Eid as called for by a fifth grade Muslim girl’s online petition .

In Iowa City, Iowa, a Muslim high school girl advocated for over three years to promote the observance of Eid before the school system there decided to do so. And a student in Detroit helped persuade school board members there through an op-ed in the Detroit Free Press to close in observance of Eid.

In some cases, such as in Baltimore, efforts to get public schools to close in observance of Eid have been described as a “ decadeslong battle .” I predict that as more Muslim students call for public schools to close in observance of Eid, it won’t take nearly as long for additional schools to recognize the value of honoring Islamic holidays as other schools have done in recent years.

What about calculating when the holidays begin?

Since Muslims go by a lunar calendar , which is about 11 days shorter than the 365-day solar calendar that most Americans use, the exact date of Eid al-Fitr changes from year to year.

And not everyone is in agreement about when a particular lunar month begins. Some Muslims go by astronomical calculations to project the Islamic calendar well into the future. For instance, one Islamic calendar has projected specific Eid dates into the year 2045 . Other Muslims prefer to use traditional methods of local moonsighting , which involves using the naked eye to actually see the crescent of the moon to determine the start and end of a lunar month.

This partially explains why there could be different start and end dates for Ramadan on any given year that are one day apart . School district leaders may want to defer to whichever method is used by local Muslim authorities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
Baltimore, VT
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
Burlington, VT
Society
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Vermont Education
State
Connecticut State
Burlington, VT
Education
Local
Vermont Society
State
Virginia State
WDTN

NC parents hold prayer rally in opposition to after-school Satan club

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of people gathered in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Friday to hold a prayer rally against a controversial local after-school Satan club. Greensboro police had officers stationed at Joyner Elementary School to make sure things stayed under control. About 50 people gathered with signs in hand, and some got on bended […]
RELIGION
Washington Examiner

Atheist calls on Florida to ban Bible and dictionary from schools

A self-described "stunt activist" is demanding Florida remove the Bible and the dictionary from schools in a knock against the state for rejecting dozens of math textbooks. The Bible and the dictionary are not age-appropriate for students and convey "wokeness," Chaz Stevens wrote in petitions sent to public school superintendents across the state. He is also trying to ban books that merely mention the Bible.
FLORIDA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why

WASHINGTON — A U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee panel on Thursday examined why thousands of books, predominantly written by marginalized authors, have been banned from public schools, and the impact of those actions on students and teachers. “Most books being targeted for censorship are books that introduce ideas about diversity or our common humanity, […] The post More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Islamic Holidays#School Board#Philadelphia#An Education#Muslims#Q A
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Religion
Parents Magazine

Ruby Bridges Paid a High Price for Going to An All-White School—And Black Kids Today Are Too

When 6-year-old Ruby Bridges walked into William Frantz Elementary School on November 14, 1960, her community placed indescribable hope in her footsteps. But the familiar images of her small frame surrounded by an angry white mob, federal marshals, and her mother only tell part of the story. Bridges went down in history as the representation of integration, the fulfilled promise of the U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision outlawing segregation in schools. Her mother hoped this meant her daughter would finally have access to the quality education she deserved. But at least for a while, those steps into her elementary school marked a harder life, not a better one.
SOCIETY
PopCrush

‘Granny’ Ghost Attacks, Slaps Students at South African Elementary School

Elementary school students attending Phakamisani Primary School in South Africa were left shaken after allegedly being physically attacked by an aggressive apparition resembling a "short granny-like figure with dreadlocks." The bizarre incident forced school officials to cancel classes for the day, alerting parents and, ultimately, social media, where the strange...
AFRICA
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Bossip

K-12 Years A Slave: Parents Say White NY Teacher Made Black Students Sickeningly Pick Cotton And Wear Handcuffs During Slavery Lesson

ATTENTION ALL EDUCATORS—and specifically white educators, and even more specifically white educators who have Black students in their classrooms; ALL OF YOUR SLAVERY-RELATED ACTIVITIES ARE RACIST AND STUPID!!. All of them. No one needs to learn about the transatlantic slave trade through your Make Amistad Great Again in-class activities....
ROCHESTER, NY
WTNH

WTNH

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy