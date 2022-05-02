ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Fire TV devices are up to 42-percent off right now

By Stan Horaczek
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMyVR_0fQYoMek00 Get your mom a streaming stick so you have something to talk about. Amazon

There’s a lot of great content out there on the internet to stream right now. The Batman is on HBO Max and we’ll soon get a brand new season of Stranger Things from Netflix. And if you haven’t checked out Craig Robinson in the surprisingly wonderful Peacock original Killing It yet, then you’re really missing out. Amazon’s Fire TV devices act as a gateway to all that great content and the online retail mega-titan is offering up to 42-percent off devices like the Fire TV Cube and the Fire TV Stick right now. That also includes the Fire TV Stick Lite , which is one of our best streaming devices .

Despite the Amazon affiliation, the Fire TV devices can stream content from just about any service you want to hook up to it. That includes Hulu, HBO Max, Netflix, and, of course, Amazon’s own Prime Video.

Here’s a rundown of all the Fire TV stuff that’s currently on sale. Buy one for your mom this Mother’s Day and get her to watch Severance so you have something to talk about other than that one successful kid from high school who made much better life choices than you. We know Trevor is a doctor, jeez mom!

Fire TV Cube $69 (Was $119)

First TV Stick 4K Max $45 (Was $55)

Fire TV Stick 4K $35 (Was $50)

Fire TV Stick Lite $20 (Was $30)

Fire TV Stick $25 (Was $40)

Fire TV 43-inch 4K TV $279 (Was $369)

Fire TV 50-inch Omni 4K TV $349 (Was $510)

Fire TV 55-inch Omni 4K TV $369 (Was $560)

Fire TV 75-inch Omni 4K TV $749 (Was $1,100)

